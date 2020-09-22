Walk away from COVID-19

As we were passing by our house on another evening walk, my wife spotted what appeared to be an obese housecat in need of a substance-abuse intervention waddling underneath my eldest daughter’s car. When I squatted down to identify the creature, I came eye-to-eye with a corpulent opossum huddling directly under the drain plug - and I couldn’t even talk him into doing a quick oil change.

Speaking of untamed animals, we always invite our daughters to join us on our walks. Usually, they respond by looking up at us from their cell phones as if we just asked them to crawl over hot shards of broken glass using only their lips and eyeballs. Occasionally, though, our middle daughter accompanies us and uses it as an opportunity to demonstrate that no matter how little exercise she gets on a daily basis, she can still make both of her parents look and feel like disabled Galapagos tortoises as she sprints up hills and runs in circles around us.

Even so, it gives us an opportunity to have some quality time visiting with her - until she announces that she is going to jog the rest of the way home because I’ve started asking questions about her current boyfriend - like whether or not she approves of his deodorant.