'Walk humbly' and learn to 'tough it out'

On this date, May 21, in 1927, an historical event occurred that was so spectacular in the minds of prominent historians as well as everyday newspaper readers that one publication claimed it was, “the greatest event since the resurrection!”
Charles Lindbergh safely set his plane, the Spirit of St. Louis, down in Paris after his nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. Without even a radio or fuel gauge and only a quart of water because of the severe weight limitations, he also brought only five simple sandwiches, rationalizing that if he made it, he would not need more, and if he did not make it, hunger would not matter. Books, articles and newspaper columns have recounted the trivial interests surrounding his achievement, such as how when he first saw evidence of being near land, a fishing boat, he circled low petitioning the alarmed fisherman, “Which way to Ireland?” only to see the man was too startled to respond.
However, Mark Batterson in his book “Play the Man: Becoming the Man God Created You to Be” delved considerably deeper into the mind of Lindbergh and the influence of his family’s history of resolute character traits on the young pilot.
In 1861, Charles’ grandfather, August Lindbergh, recently having emigrated from Sweden, was working in a Minnesota sawmill when he fell victim of an industrial accident, tripping into an operating saw blade. His chest was lacerated so that a gaping hole revealed his pounding heart. It took three days for a physician to arrive and amputate August’s left arm then suture the wound. Throughout the ordeal, the man never screamed or even said so much as “ouch.”
With such a family history of fortitude, it is of little wonder that August’s grandson thought little of gambling his own life while crossing the Atlantic. They were made of tough material.
While this column does not intend to propose an argument for stoicism, there is evidence that our culture has all too easily embraced and justified an affluent lifestyle as excusable. Many will recall the 2013 “affluenza” defense of Ethan Couch, who, as a 16-year-old drunken driver, killed four people. His high-priced attorneys and his pampering mother, accompanied by copious financial assets, mounted a defense that basically held that Ethan could not differentiate between right and wrong due the nature of his childhood, in which he had never received punishment for his bad behavior. Simply put, he was provided everything material for which he might wish, with no discernible relationship between respecting others and possession. In short, he was unable to empathize with others’ sufferings or to discern between morality and immorality.
Although his behavior cost four people their lives, he was sentenced to 10 years of probation in lieu of prison, and his father footed a $450,000 per year home where he could live and receive intense therapy for his “condition.”
Obviously this is an extreme example, but compared to generations who have lived before us and to many cultures around the world today, our population is not taught to “tough it out,” to utilize the resources and opportunities available to us or even to recognize Jesus’ truth that “The rain falls on the just and the unjust.”
This predicament is further confounded by the fact that we live in a society where there also are unequal opportunities afforded to people of differing socio-economic backgrounds. Unless you have been living under a rock, this is hardly news to you as the daily news is saturated with reports of economic and career biases along racial, gender and other categories.
How is one to distinguish between being the victim of an undesirable prejudice, which demands an ethical and legal remedy, and a circumstance of “that’s the way the cookie crumbles,” which requires one to “work it out”?
The true circumstance we are facing has a spiritual dimension we need to acknowledge. We need to discern between the answer to the question posed by Micah, “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God,” and the lesson Jesus taught, “The rain falls on the just and the unjust.” This dilemma will never be resolved in the legislatures or the courts, only in the souls of men and women who give their hearts to the God of Love.
