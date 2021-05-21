'Walk humbly' and learn to 'tough it out'

With such a family history of fortitude, it is of little wonder that August’s grandson thought little of gambling his own life while crossing the Atlantic. They were made of tough material.

While this column does not intend to propose an argument for stoicism, there is evidence that our culture has all too easily embraced and justified an affluent lifestyle as excusable. Many will recall the 2013 “affluenza” defense of Ethan Couch, who, as a 16-year-old drunken driver, killed four people. His high-priced attorneys and his pampering mother, accompanied by copious financial assets, mounted a defense that basically held that Ethan could not differentiate between right and wrong due the nature of his childhood, in which he had never received punishment for his bad behavior. Simply put, he was provided everything material for which he might wish, with no discernible relationship between respecting others and possession. In short, he was unable to empathize with others’ sufferings or to discern between morality and immorality.

Although his behavior cost four people their lives, he was sentenced to 10 years of probation in lieu of prison, and his father footed a $450,000 per year home where he could live and receive intense therapy for his “condition.”