Walking above the earth

Ever since the age of 12, Ed White knew he wanted to be a pilot. His father often took him on flights and occasionally let him pilot the plane. For most of his life, White displayed a fascination with being in the air.
He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and enlisted in the Air Force in 1956. He earned a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering in 1959. Yet, he hungered for more; garnering his test pilot credentials in 1962. The same year, he and a group of pilots were chosen by NASA to be the second team of astronauts training for spaceflight as part of Project Gemini.
Gemini followed Project Mercury and the original astronauts, such as Alan Shepherd and John Glenn, pioneering America into space. Astronauts like White were eager to explore space, make a challenging trip to the moon, and catch and pass the Soviet Union in the race for space dominance.
In 1965, White and fellow pilot James McDevitt were the astronauts chosen for the Gemini 4 launch. The four-day mission would include the first ever spacewalk by an American astronaut. One of the goals of the mission was to try out new equipment and to test the effects of prolonged spaceflight on the human body. Some American leaders were hoping the Gemini astronauts could be the first human beings to spacewalk outside of a capsule; however, the Soviets surprised the world by accomplishing the feat just a month before Gemini 4 took off.
NASA launched White and McDevitt on June 3. Shortly after a successful first orbit of the earth, White began preparing for his walk outside the capsule. The original plan simply had White standing in the open capsule door and sticking his body outside, but White wanted to go further. As the capsule continued to orbit traveling at 17,000 mph, White began the first extravehicular activity in American history. Tethered to a 23-foot cord, harnessed to an umbilical carrying an oxygen hose, and wearing a spacesuit with an American flag patch on it for the very first time, White took historic steps.
“This is the greatest experience. It’s just tremendous,” White said while outside the spacecraft.
The kid who always wanted to be in the air was now orbiting the Earth at rapid speed. He was doing what he loved and experiencing the thrill of doing something no other American had ever done. After several minutes, NASA controllers pressed White to return to the capsule. Like a kid in a candy shop, he did not want the experience to end, but he followed their instruction and pulled himself back toward McDevitt and the safety of the capsule. It had been an important 23 minutes — the first of many spacewalks to come.
After returning to Earth, White and the astronauts continued to work and train for a moon mission. Then, tragedy struck.
White, designated as the senior pilot for the first Apollo moon mission, along with astronauts Gus Grissom and Roger Chafee, were killed when a fire developed during a capsule test just a year and a half after the spacewalk. Still, the horrible event led to the redesign of certain features of the Apollo capsule which would carry men to the moon a few years after the pad fire.
White and Chafee were honored with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor in 1997. Grissom received the medal earlier in the 1970s.
White, like all the other astronauts then and now, was a pioneer. In walking out an open capsule into the unknown, he paved the way for many other spacewalks. These walks not only repaired equipment, but probably saved the lives of astronauts returning to Earth on space shuttles and helping others to stay well on the international space station. No longer are astronauts tethered to their space vehicle. Improvements in technology over the years allows for more independent EVAs. Astronaut Kathy Sullivan became the first American woman to spacewalk almost 20 years after White.
The Gemini project, which White and others worked on, helped NASA make a decent transition between the beginning Mercury project and the eventual Apollo program engineering trips to the moon. Through moments of exhilaration such as the spacewalk and terrible losses like the pad fire, the work continued.
We look at the stars on a clear night in summer and remain mesmerized at the relationship between human beings and the reaches of our closest galaxy. We feel finite in the infinite reaches of places we are still trying to explore.
Looking at the original footage of the spacewalk, one feels White’s excitement and his disappointment at having to make his way back into the capsule.
An historical marker for sure.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.