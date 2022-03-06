In the New Testament, in Matthew’s gospel, in chapter 6, Jesus says, “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places.”

As Christians, we accept this and find comfort because we know the ultimate outcome; in the end, God wins. Death and evil are already in checkmate. In the meantime, we’re not called to a spirit of fear or fatalism so what should be our response?

A good place to start is to turn our gaze away from the tyrant and toward his victims. There is a massive humanitarian crisis unfolding as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee the country for parts unknown. Many who remain are, at this moment, huddled in bomb shelters, without food, water or medical care. Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are fighting and dying. And much of this unfolding human drama is being witnessed live throughout the world.

We need to remind ourselves that what we see is real, more real and potentially combustible than any such conflict in our lifetimes. We don’t know what’s going to happen but we should all be well aware of what can happen.