Wasting money is a bad idea

The futility of this approach became clear after the first round of payments. A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that just 40% of the money was spent on goods and services, with the balance going to pay down debt or increase savings.

The $600 checks cost $166 billion, and following up with $1,400 payments would bring the total to as much as $600 billion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. That money could be dispensed in far more productive ways -- to keep businesses and nonprofits from going bankrupt; enable tenants to pay their rent; or finance COVID-19 treatment, testing and vaccinations.

Limiting the payments to individuals making up to $50,000 and families with incomes up to $75,000 would save $200 billion while concentrating the help on people most likely to need it and to spend it.

For Washington to skimp on urgent needs during a crisis would be a false economy. But that doesn't excuse pumping out cash with a fire hose. Every dollar borrowed enlarges the swollen federal debt. We're lucky that interest rates are low now, making it cheap to borrow. But they won't stay low forever, and when they rise, taxpayers will groan under the weight.

Most Americans would be happy for the federal government to give them free money, just as they would be happy for someone to offer them free beer or free food. They may not realize they're volunteering to pick up the tab.

