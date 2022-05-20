We all need a healthy dose of forgiveness

Whether celebrating or complaining, today’s date, May 20, is recognized as the anniversary of an act of Congress, which did more to propel the settling of the American West than any other single piece of legislation.

It was today in 1862 that President Abraham Lincoln signed into law the Homestead Act, giving virtually anyone who wanted a farm of 160 acres in Oklahoma to simply relocate there and till the soil. By 1900, 80 million people had taken advantage of this opportunity, and approximately 40% of the land between the two oceans was occupied.

But overall, the movement was greatly considered a catastrophe. The act remained active for 124 years until the last homesteader, Ken Deardorm, in 1976, completed his required five years of habitation on 80 acres of land in Stoney River, Alaska. Very few of the homesteaders were able to afford the cost of farming the land. Most of it eventually was fraudulently usurped by lumber and mining barons and other speculators, and the Native Americans suffered unimaginable hardships and virtually total displacement.

Though known for freeing African Americans from slavery, Lincoln had a questionable sympathy for Indians. On the day he signed the Emancipation Proclamation, he likewise signed an execution order for 38 Sioux warriors to be hanged — the largest single mass execution in American history.

Lincoln repeatedly is polled as Americans’ most popular president, and to discover that he was possibly imbued with such a bigotry is difficult for many of us to accept. But the lesson contained in such a realization goes far beyond one historically eye-opening awareness. Perhaps you are familiar with the Biblical story of the Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar’s dream of the huge statue with a head made of gold, chest and arms of silver, belly and thighs of bronze, legs of iron and feet of clay. In the king’s dream, a stone falls not just on the statue, but specifically on his feet, and causes it to crumble to the ground in a pile of rubble.

The Presbyterian minister the Rev. Randall Bush says there are three primary interpretations or applications for life herein. First, there are people who concentrate on the gold or wealth — get it while you can and live life up to your most sensational ability. If you cannot obtain the gold, go for the silver or the bronze, but get what you can from life for yourself.

There are others who concentrate their ethics and morals on the crush of the stone breaking the statue into dust and fragments. They are the Stoics. This is the inevitable end of all life. Do not frustrate yourself running after the desires of the flesh nor pay attention to the cries of the down-trodden. Unavoidably, life is all in vain, and all striving will end in a fruitless vexation.

There is another moral to be derived from the story (or dream): even people whom we otherwise respect, admire or even emulate, have their flaws (“feet of clay”). None of us is perfect. There is a great need among all of us inhabitants of this world for understanding and forgiveness. Our greatest heroes will eventually prove to have their weaknesses. Our favorite teachers will not know all the answers to our questions. Even of our parents, whom almost all of us dearly love and esteem highly, the analytical psychiatrist Carl Jung said, “Every emotionally healthy adult must at some point forgive his or her parents, for they too have their faults.” Like Honest Abe, if our most respected leaders were to lift their trouser legs above their socks, we would discover them to have “feet of clay.”

The world has no shortage of nuclear bombs, warlords, billionaires, power mongering politicians, boardroom tyrants and even religious autocrats, but what we really could use is a healthy dose of forgiveness. You know, the kind that Jesus taught and practiced.

“You who is without sin, cast the first stone.” And “Forgive us our debts as we forgive others.”