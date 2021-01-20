We all should root for Biden's success

This is an extraordinarily tense and uncertain moment in American history. But Biden has approached it with grace, empathy and resolve. He has assembled an experienced and able team of Cabinet officers and advisers. He has laid out a plan to combat COVID-19 and boost the economy. He has reached out to Republicans on Capitol Hill in hopes of finding common ground. He has left the impeachment up to Congress, choosing to focus on matters of more immediate concern to ordinary Americans.

A veteran of the Senate who spent eight years at the side of then-President Barack Obama, with voluminous experience on foreign as well as domestic policy, Biden can hit the ground running. A sober realist with a penchant for incremental reform and restrained language, he promises to neutralize some of the bitter animosity that has poisoned our politics the past four years.

He also understands the urgent need for Americans to pay greater attention to what unites us than what drives us apart. “This must be an American moment,” he said in accepting the nomination. “It’s a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another.”