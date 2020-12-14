We are not enemies

Lincoln spoke to both the north and the south concerning the benefits of peace as opposed to war. He reaches out to the people of the nation and ties them, their experiences, and the nation’s, to chords of memory. Furthermore, he attempts to move the country toward higher actions as he encourages citizens to display the "better angels of their nature" in order to swell the chorus of union. In no better way is the president expressing his hope the country will not be split apart by civil war.

In literary form, the "better angels" of our nature almost always refer to actions we take, or don’t take, in an effort to drive the badness of life out of the way. Put another way, we may be acting as a better angel when we fight for the good and defeat the unhealthy natures in our lives. Shakespeare mentions two spirits in one of his plays; a "worser" spirit and one acting as a better angel who is right and fair. "Better angels" are also defined as praiseworthy traits as opposed to the flaws in character which all of us unfortunately carry. The contrasts are simple, the actions often a bit harder to see. One of Lincoln’s goals in his Inaugural is to restore trust. His hope centers around people putting the needs of the country above their own while using their best gifts for the good; reaching above division and finding a way of peace.