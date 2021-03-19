We don't need Biden's infrastructure binge

Donald Trump did many bad things as president, but he deserves a smidgen of credit for what he didn't do: go on an infrastructure spending binge. He vowed that under him, our roads, bridges and waterways would be "the envy of the world." He said that in 2016 and was still saying it in 2020. But his main achievement was to make "infrastructure week" a source of hilarity.

Now President Joe Biden is hoping to do what Trump didn't do, and he has support from such divergent groups as the AFL-CIO and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. During his campaign, he made gaudy promises to "transform" our transportation networks, "revolutionize" railroads and urban transit, and upgrade water systems, broadband, bike lanes, home weatherization and just about anything else you could think of. Biden could make the Pledge of Allegiance an infrastructure issue.

His price tag for all this? Two trillion dollars. His plan to pay for it? Unspecified. The White House has indicated a preference for tax increases on the wealthy and corporations. When asked recently how she and her fellow Republicans would react to that idea, Sen. Susan Collins reportedly "burst out laughing."

But even if there were a good way to finance all this spending, there may not be good enough reasons. The need for a massive program has been greatly exaggerated, and so has the likely payoff.