We need another stimulus bill now

There's no escaping the fact that politics weigh heavily on the negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Trump administration over a new coronavirus relief bill.

But there's also no escaping the fact that the economy's recovery from the pandemic-induced recession has slowed. No matter who you think would be helped politically if Congress passed another stimulus bill, there are tens of millions of Americans who need to be helped financially.

The need extends beyond the 12.6 million Americans that the Bureau of Labor Statistics counted as unemployed in September (a number that excludes nearly 2 million adults who have given up looking for work). It's every worker and business that depends on consumer spending, which is threatened by shrinking personal incomes.

Consumer spending has rebounded to the point where it's a little higher now than it was just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. But spending growth has slowed considerably since the summer — affected, no doubt, by the reduction in money pumped in by Washington. The federal government stopped providing an extra $600 per week in unemployment at the end of July; President Donald Trump temporarily offered $300 a week in extra benefits, but only through early September (although claims were delayed in many states and may still be paid retroactively).