We should agree on peaceful transition

Naturally, if there are races in some states that require a photo finish, the results will be challenged legally, as would be the case in any other year, particularly if the overall outcome is in question (see Florida 2000). That would not be out of bounds, but what would cross the line is a blanket dismissal of the outcome — from either candidate — based on exaggerations of the impacts of some routine irregularities that just come with the territory.

Unless there are some rare or extraordinary circumstances, the candidates should accept the results of the election and play their parts to ensure the nation moves peacefully to the next administration, whether that be Trump or Biden.

But it doesn’t stop with them.

Anxiety is high in the U.S. that civil unrest will occur as a result of the election. That is a sad commentary and suddenly places the U.S. in the same category as some underdeveloped countries whose citizens have no faith in the outcomes of their elections.

Is that what we’ve come to? Have we now dropped to the point that we will allow the very fabric of American democracy to come into question because the incumbent is trying to undermine this institution as he has so many others?