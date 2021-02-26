Wealth doesn't bring the soul happiness

Let me state at the outset that I am not a sports-minded person. I have little sense of competition and no favorite teams of any sport, have never seen a World Series or Super Bowl in my life, did not play on a high school team when growing up, and my wife, Sue, is happy she is not a “football widow.” It’s fine with me if others obsess with the sports pages of The News Herald; athletics is just not my cup of tea.
But every once in a while, I learn of a choice morsel of sports memorabilia that intrigues me, such as on today’s date, Feb. 26, in 1941. Two professional, heavyweight boxers came running at each other from the bout’s first bell of their prize fight and simultaneously both opened with right-handed haymakers with all their might resulting in a double knockout. Each fighter was rendered unconscious and unable to leave his respective corner.
The moment I heard of this event, I was reminded of the angst of life experienced by all too many of us, especially in our “keeping-up-with-the-Jones’” age. Forty-something years ago, a church friend and I found ourselves chatting while on one of North Carolina’s scenic beaches. We were two young professional men just starting out in our respective careers, me in the ministry and him in business.
I was basking in the sun’s rays while drinking in the sounds of the surf and the gulls and breathing the mind-cleaning salty breeze. Without really anticipating a response, I lazily murmured, “Can’t you just feel all the worries of the world dissipate when you look across all that blue water?” To which he unexpectedly replied, “All I can think about is how I would like to live in a beautiful three-story mansion on that spot right there and have all the people passing by envy me for my wealth!”
His words shocked me into realizing we were from two different planets. Needless to say, he was a Type-A personality, with every moment conscious of gaining wealth and social status. He did not want to see the beauty right in front of him — or perhaps was completely blind to it.
Almost 40 years later, I received an unexpected telephone call from him. He was sitting in the middle of his 50-acre estate in his luxury car, next to his private airplane that was resting on his private airstrip — all the accouterments of the material prosperity for which he had labored — crying because his latest wife had left him, like everybody else. His mindset brings back to my mind those two professional boxers who had spent the most productive years of their lives, their health, their relations and energies only to find themselves lying unconscious and face up on the canvas.
All too many times, I have heard the deathbed commiseration of one whom the world thought to be so successful. In a palatial home filled with the expensive furnishings and surrounded by hangers-on hoping to be included in the soon-to-be-read will, the dying person says to me, his or her minister, something like: “Preacher, what am I supposed to do with all this? It’s not worth anything to me now. My health is shot; my children will have nothing to do with me. What am I to do?”
When contrasting the assets of the world to those of the spirit, we can all remember Jesus teaching truths such as: “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow. ... Even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these!” But choosing to actually apply God’s value system is all together quite another step to take.
Charlemagne was known as the “Father of Europe,” as he united most of that continent after the fall of the Roman Empire and is considered by many historians to be the greatest ruler Europe ever produced. Anticipating his demise in A.D. 814, he left instructions that he was to be interred sitting on his throne, dressed in royal purple, crown atop his head and scepter in his hand.
In A.D. 1,000, his tomb was opened. He had been buried just as he had asked, except someone had placed a Bible in his lap, and during those intervening 186 years, his hand had fallen to leave his bony finger pointed directly at a teaching of Christ which reads, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world only to forfeit his soul?”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.