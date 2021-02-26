Wealth doesn't bring the soul happiness

His words shocked me into realizing we were from two different planets. Needless to say, he was a Type-A personality, with every moment conscious of gaining wealth and social status. He did not want to see the beauty right in front of him — or perhaps was completely blind to it.

Almost 40 years later, I received an unexpected telephone call from him. He was sitting in the middle of his 50-acre estate in his luxury car, next to his private airplane that was resting on his private airstrip — all the accouterments of the material prosperity for which he had labored — crying because his latest wife had left him, like everybody else. His mindset brings back to my mind those two professional boxers who had spent the most productive years of their lives, their health, their relations and energies only to find themselves lying unconscious and face up on the canvas.

All too many times, I have heard the deathbed commiseration of one whom the world thought to be so successful. In a palatial home filled with the expensive furnishings and surrounded by hangers-on hoping to be included in the soon-to-be-read will, the dying person says to me, his or her minister, something like: “Preacher, what am I supposed to do with all this? It’s not worth anything to me now. My health is shot; my children will have nothing to do with me. What am I to do?”