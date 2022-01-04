Weighing the narratives

The attack on The U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 last year still looms over the country. The peaceful protest turned disruptive and violent. An American Air Force veteran was killed by Capitol Police. Other individuals died by natural causes. One female protester was crushed to death by the crowd. A Capitol policeman died of his injuries. Several other law enforcement officers died by suicide in the wake of the event.

Was it a coup by Trump supporters to overthrow the government? Was it a largely peaceful protest gone horribly wrong? Was it an insurrection moment? And in a larger way, what does it say to us about the state of the country? It will forever remain an ugly moment in American History.

The "Stop the Steal" march was an organized one. Individuals were encouraged by President Donald Trump to march on the Capitol in order to influence the certification of the 2020 vote count in the presidential election. The president said to his supporters, “If you don’t fight like hell, you are not going to have a country anymore.”

Marchers eventually broke through barricades at the Capitol and made their way into the building. Carrying flags supporting a Trump election and various other ideas, they proceeded into the hallowed halls where Congress does business.