Welcoming Major and Champ to the White House

President Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House. His rescue dog, Major, was honored by the shelter he came from, the Delaware Humane Association, last Sunday with a virtual celebration. Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he’s not the first rescue. Before Major, there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Also, Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was a rescue.

Major will be sharing the White House grounds with Champ, both majestic looking German shepherds. Champ is about 12 years old now, and Joe Biden had promised his wife, Jill, back in 2008 that he would buy her a puppy if he and Barack Obama won the election. Champ was just 3 months old when Joe came through on his promise. Champ’s name reminded Biden of his father, who would call him "champ" when giving him pep talks. Champ's younger brother, Major, joined the family in November of 2018.