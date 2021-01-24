Welcoming Major and Champ to the White House

President Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House. His rescue dog, Major, was honored by the shelter he came from, the Delaware Humane Association, last Sunday with a virtual celebration. Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he’s not the first rescue. Before Major, there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Also, Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was a rescue.
Major will be sharing the White House grounds with Champ, both majestic looking German shepherds. Champ is about 12 years old now, and Joe Biden had promised his wife, Jill, back in 2008 that he would buy her a puppy if he and Barack Obama won the election. Champ was just 3 months old when Joe came through on his promise. Champ’s name reminded Biden of his father, who would call him "champ" when giving him pep talks. Champ's younger brother, Major, joined the family in November of 2018.
According to www.history.com, many presidents have had dogs and cats in the White House, but no president has had a pet like that of President Calvin Coolidge. In late November 1926, a live animal sent by a huge fan from Mississippi arrived at the White House to be slaughtered and served up for that year’s Thanksgiving dinner. Coolidge, however, became smitten by the gift and instead granted it a pardon. No, it wasn’t a turkey that was sent to Coolidge – it was a raccoon.
Never known as the adventurous type, the cautious Coolidge had never tasted raccoon meat — and he wasn’t about to start experimenting with the gift from Mississippi. When asked if the raccoon was edible, the president smiled and said it might be for some people, but not for him.
Instead, the strait-laced Coolidge adopted the raccoon as a presidential pet, albeit at a time when far fewer of the furry creatures contracted rabies. The news was hardly surprising to the American public in 1926, however, as the president and First Lady Grace Coolidge were known to be such lovers of animals that people sent them unsolicited pets on a regular basis.
While canines, cats and canaries were on the conventional side, Coolidge also received a black-haired bear from Mexico, an African pygmy hippopotamus from rubber magnate Harvey Firestone and even a pair of live lion cubs, which the fiscally conservative president gave the less-than-fuzzy names “Tax Reduction” and “Budget Bureau.”
The raccoon was just the latest addition to a menagerie that the press called the “Pennsylvania Avenue Zoo.” The raccoon, scurrying through the halls, ripped up clothing and clawed on the upholstery, and the White House staff were frustrated at its abilities to wriggle free from harnesses and break out of makeshift cages by gnawing away at the wooden bars, leading to wild chases through the president’s home.
Things began to calm down after the Coolidges built a wooden house for their new pet in the boughs of a tree on the White House’s South Lawn outside the window of the president’s office. For Christmas, the raccoon received a special Yuletide gift—the name Rebecca—along with a collar sporting a shiny plate engraved with the words “Rebecca Raccoon of the White House.”
President Coolidge quickly grew attached to Rebecca and she became the president’s companion, walking around the White House grounds on a leash during the day. At night, she would crawl up into her master’s lap in front of the fireplace.
Rebecca was the star of the annual Easter Egg Roll in 1927, but she was hardly at ease around 30,000 shrieking children and the clicking of swarming photographers. The Washington Evening Star reported that Rebecca “plainly evidenced her dislike for the whole doings” by clawing at the First Lady and the children before she was returned to the solitude of the White House quarters for everyone’s safety.
That summer, Rebecca joined the Coolidge’s five canaries and two white collies, Rob Roy and Prudence Prim, on the 1,800-mile railroad journey to South Dakota’s Black Hills for the president’s three-month vacation. Like a spring breaker, Rebecca went wild among the forested surroundings. She gave the Secret Service a tough time by breaking out of her cage, scaling the tallest pine tree behind the summer White House, and spending hours playing keep-away from the agents who tried to coax her down.
By early 1928, Rebecca had a new raccoon companion, named Reuben by the president, but the two did not get along. Rebellious Rebecca increasingly skipped out of the White House grounds to roam the capital city looking for adventure and undoubtedly garbage cans to rummage through. After the periodic escapes became more of a pattern, the Coolidges finally donated her to the national zoo.
Rebecca and Reuben will undoubtedly be the last raccoons to make a home in the White House – it’s now illegal to keep a raccoon as a pet in the District of Columbia.
