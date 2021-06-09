Welcoming the return of MerleFest

The headliners are some of the best known acts in music. Sturgill Simpson, the country singer who simultaneously evokes memories of Waylon Jennings and Marvin Gaye, has been one of a number of artists who have breathed new life into country music. Mavis Staples is a legendary gospel, pop and soul singer going back decades to when she performed with her father, Pops Staples. Melissa Etheridge has been a household name since the 1990s with her country-rock sound, raspy voice, and tender but gritty lyrics. Shovels and Rope have continued a tradition of rich story-telling while finding new contemporary paths with haunting lyrics, rock and blues influenced instrumentation, and great voices. LeAnn Rimes now uses her powerful voice to transcend her early fame as a pop-country performer. The Tedeschi Trucks Band combines one of the most notable blues singers of the last twenty years, Susan Tedeschi, with her husband, Derek Trucks, who is considered by some to be the greatest guitar player of this generation in the tradition of his Uncle Butch’s bandmates Duane Allman, Dickie Betts and Warren Haynes from the Allman Brothers. Margo Price has made a name for herself with ironic, sensitive and intelligent songs carried by her distinctive voice.