What Dems miss about Appalachia

It’s like clockwork. Every time a presidential election occurs, the issue of climate change and arguments about fossil fuels become a central theme. Obviously, it’s a topic that’s given particular attention from the people of Appalachia.

Many Republicans take the position that the Earth is warming, but they are somehow not convinced that human beings are exacerbating the problem. Democrats cater to the powerful environmental lobby. Everyone digs in their heels, and the same old fight occurs over and over with no substantive policymaking taking place.

The scientific community has identified this issue for more than 30 years. It wasn’t fake then, and it isn’t fake now. It is true Democrats have taken a more aggressive approach to trying to address the problem, for which they should be commended.

In a recent “60 Minutes” interview, climatologist and geophysicist Michael Mann put it this way: “There’s about as much scientific consensus on human-based climate change as there is about gravity.”

Still, Democrats are missing the mark in Appalachia, which in recent years has become more politically potent because of its impact in key swing states. “Renewable energy” is the Democrats' darling catch phrase, and energy solutions that center around renewables are at the heart of their platform.