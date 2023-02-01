What is happening to men?

In 1950, one out of every 50 men of working age (mid 20s through 50s) either did not work or could not find a job. Today, one out of every nine men decides not to work; a total of seven million men are ‘checking out’ of the job market when there are 11 million positions available.

In a fairly recent article, Mike Rowe calls these figures a ‘chilling effect’ on our economy and society. There are factors which might explain the big change in ways men do or do not work. A higher question is: Are men presently living contented lives, and are men, regardless of background or color, facing a crisis of contentment?

We know the nature of work is changing. Real wages, while appearing to rise in certain sectors, have declined in others. The COVID pandemic accelerated the ‘great resignation’ among men as well. Some men chose early retirement or retraining instead of sticking with a particular job.

As service work and technology careers continue to change the overall workforce, many traditional manufacturing jobs held by men are declining. Another fact, many men are choosing to stay home in order to take care of younger children while wives and mothers work. Such is a reversal of the ‘baby boom’ generation between 1946 and 1964.

An estimated two million fathers are staying home. Other men are choosing to work ‘under the radar’ by employing themselves either individually or in small groups; dealing in cash or barter to accomplish their financial dealings. The number of these men are not always recorded in studies. While statistics suggest men are uncontented and dropping out of the workforce in great numbers, there are definitely more economic questions than answers at this point.

As financial numbers rise and fall, so do issues inside the family. Historically and unfortunately, it is not unusual for fathers to simply leave their families in tough economic times. Such occurred during the Great Depression earlier in the last century and the great recession in this one.

Some men abandon families instead of weathering the economic crisis. Moreover, while the rate of single mothers in the country has seemed to stabilize in the last few years, a concern regarding manhood in America is the lack of stable nuclear families. Younger children need ‘stand-up’ men involved in their lives. Uncontented and unraised children can end up as emotionally uncontented adults.

Even in solid, intact nuclear families, many men have abrogated their duties to the women in the family; thus, many young men have matured not knowing how crucial the role fathers and dads play. The qualities of positive manhood are not always learned and shared.

Modern criticisms suggest some young men are ‘weak’ and ‘lazy’ today, but these individuals may have never experienced a solid male role model in their lives and simply do not know any better. Their contentment will waver sooner than later.

Hopefully, some of these men will be influenced by a mentor, coach, pastor, boss or any other influential man. We all need mentors, and the role of mentoring can be a source of contentment in modern day men.

Let’s face a fact. As more very intelligent and capable women continue to enter the workforce, many men are intimidated by a strong woman. They might consider these women ‘bossy’ or ‘opinionated’ without recognizing the intense climb many women have undergone to break into fields traditionally held by men; facing lower pay and sexual harassment along the way.

Some men in the workforce are lost; making excuses and blaming the opposite sex for their economic demise. It is time for these men to get over this very shallow argument. The rise of women into more marketplaces has created gaps in the expectations some men have for themselves in the economy and culture.

Furthermore, perhaps a leading cause of discontent and anxiety among men is the amount recorded time men spend on screens. Currently, men absorb about 2,000 hours a year using devices whether gaming or breezing on social media. Not only is this rewiring a man’s brain, but also consciously or unconsciously repositioning and reconstructing his lifestyle.

As generations rely more and more on technology, it takes an incredible amount of work to condition, and even change, one’s behavior regarding the amount of time we spend on devices. Do these actions affect relationships? Absolutely. Engagement with others is important and can lead to much more contentment. The way individual men choose to structure their work, play and communication needs to be explored in order to educate more men in regard to fulfilling their roles in society.

All these things are part of seeking and finding contentment. Our often hard-paced lives do not always allow time for decompression. Men, as well as women, are stressed either because of employment, or family situations, and many times, both.

Contentment is defined as ‘finding joy.’ Some men lack joy and face contentment issues in their work and family. They struggle to find their purposes and then make bad decisions. The hope is there are answers to this lack of contentment, and there are. Communities, every day, need men who ‘rise to their occasions.’ We’re in a big moment where the question is up in the air.