What legacy will Christians of today leave?

It is also quite possible that Charles I’s term on the English throne gave rise to the Jack Sprat who could “eat no fat.” The term “Jack” had another connotation in 16th century England. It was an acceptable slang for any man in general, like “Mac” or “Buddy” today. Always looking for opportunities to increase taxation, but befuddled by Parliament, who would approve none, he was not able to enjoy the “fat” of his office and was forced to rely upon the “lean.” However, when he dissolved Parliament, his wife, Queen Henrietta Maria, was able to raise the taxes and enjoy the “fat.”

The 16th century in England was a tumultuous era for the institutional church. Catholics and Protestants were going at one another with a vengeance amid political plots never anticipated in New Testament times. While I can find no real Little Jack Horner, there was an authentic Thomas Horner. Thomas Horner was the steward to Richard Whiting, the last abbot of Glastonbury before the dissolution of the monasteries by Henry VIII. In an effort to keep these properties from the Catholics, Horner was sent to London with all their deeds hidden by literally being baked in a huge pie. Whiting’s plan of action was to dole out to his powerful friends the gifts of these desirable properties, ensuring their support for himself in the succeeding conflict. En route however, Horner conceived his own self-serving design. He simply pilfered through the “pie” of deeds and came up with a “plum” for himself. Ironically, located on his hand-picked property, Mells of Somerset, was a lead mine, and the Latin word for lead is plumbum.