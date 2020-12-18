What legacy will Christians of today leave?

“Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch a pail of water. Jack fell down and broke his crown …”
Well, you know the rest of that children’s poem. No doubt you also can remember “Little Jack Horner,” “Mary, Mary Quite Contrary,” “Jack Sprat Could Eat No Fat,” as well as dozens of other nursery rhymes attributed to the imaginary author Mother Goose. Many of these fairy tales and ditties ascribed to her are traceable in England and France all the way back to the early 16th century.
While numerous attempts have been made to specifically identify Mother Goose with a number of “grandmotherly” women in Europe and America, there has never been any definitive success. But one such woman, Elizabeth Foster Goose, happened to have a son-in-law, Thomas Fleet, who took a decided interest in the stories she shared with his children, as well as their friends, and on today’s date, Dec. 18, in 1719, he published them under the title of “Mother Goose’s Melodies for Children.”
Since many of these folksy verses predated Mrs. Goose, they were probably taught to her as a child, but they initially were not appropriate for the innocent minds of little ones about to drift off to sleep.
For example, Jack and Jill originally were not a little boy and girl running up a slope together holding a pail to draw water from a well. Rather the poetry satirizes the political scheme of King Charles I of England, who lowered the volume of a jackpot or “jack” (a pint of ale) by one-eighth in order to raise revenue without raising taxes. A similar strategy ensued for a gill (a quarter-pint), which thus “came tumbling after.” The symbol for a pint of ale, or a jack, was a crown, so when Charles I reduced its volume, he also “broke his crown.”
It is also quite possible that Charles I’s term on the English throne gave rise to the Jack Sprat who could “eat no fat.” The term “Jack” had another connotation in 16th century England. It was an acceptable slang for any man in general, like “Mac” or “Buddy” today. Always looking for opportunities to increase taxation, but befuddled by Parliament, who would approve none, he was not able to enjoy the “fat” of his office and was forced to rely upon the “lean.” However, when he dissolved Parliament, his wife, Queen Henrietta Maria, was able to raise the taxes and enjoy the “fat.”
The 16th century in England was a tumultuous era for the institutional church. Catholics and Protestants were going at one another with a vengeance amid political plots never anticipated in New Testament times. While I can find no real Little Jack Horner, there was an authentic Thomas Horner. Thomas Horner was the steward to Richard Whiting, the last abbot of Glastonbury before the dissolution of the monasteries by Henry VIII. In an effort to keep these properties from the Catholics, Horner was sent to London with all their deeds hidden by literally being baked in a huge pie. Whiting’s plan of action was to dole out to his powerful friends the gifts of these desirable properties, ensuring their support for himself in the succeeding conflict. En route however, Horner conceived his own self-serving design. He simply pilfered through the “pie” of deeds and came up with a “plum” for himself. Ironically, located on his hand-picked property, Mells of Somerset, was a lead mine, and the Latin word for lead is plumbum.
Then there was Mary I, whose chief minister was Stephen Gardiner, and that may have led into a pun in the ditty, “Mary, Mary ... how does your garden grow?” Unlike her father, Henry VIII, she was a devout Catholic and wished to reverse the Protestant’s preferential treatment made during his reign. The designation of “quite contrary” was perhaps a reference to her anger resulting from her failure to succeed, and the “pretty maids in a row” may be interpreted as the many Protestants who suffered martyrdom during her tenure on the throne.
How unpalatable it must be to God that five centuries later, our children’s literature is filled with references to the backstabbing and hatred Christians have dealt to one another. Such was not of the Christ who taught, “All men will know you are my disciples if you have love one to another.” In the 1960s, Father Peter Scholtes, pastor of St. Brendan’s Church in Chicago, wrote a beautiful hymn that is sung far and wide today, “They Will Know We Are Christians By Our Love.” Not only do we need to sing this hymn more often, we need to put it into daily use.
But enough about the failures of the church of yesteryear. More, we need to ask, “What legacy will our generation of Christianity leave for children of the future?”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.
