What liberals are missing on student loan forgiveness

"This is the worst macro policy I've ever heard of," said Justin Wolfers, an economist at the University of Michigan and the left-leaning Brookings Institution. It would make far more sense to funnel money to low-income and unemployed people, who would be likely to use it for food, clothing and housing.

We can deduce this from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out this year to Americans largely without regard to need. Only about 40% of that money actually got spent, partly because so much went to the well-to-do.

It's true that student loan debt has mushroomed and that many borrowers are crushed by it. Worse, a lot of those who owe money never got a degree, leaving them with the worst of both worlds.

But erasing these debts doesn't cure the larger malady because it leaves the existing loan program intact.

"People currently enrolled in college will get their loans forgiven, and the next semester will take out loans again," Jason Delisle, a scholar at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, told me. "It's a one-shot fix for a problem that's not one-shot."

We could forgive all these debts and then face the same problem a few years from now.