I used to think momma hung the moon. Who else could pull the fire of a fever out of a sickly body by just holding you in a rocker and singing you to sleep? Sometimes if I get real still and close my eyes, I can almost feel the gentle stroke of her hand brushing through my hair and the whispered vibrato of “There’s Something About That Name” folding over me like a light breeze. She was the gold standard of grade parents. There wasn’t ever a child in my elementary class who didn’t know her name. She made cakes and gift baskets to ensure there was never a child without a birthday celebration. Everybody deserved to be celebrated, whether they had a parent who could afford it or not.

It’s a wonder she had any tenderness left in her. Her father left when she was young after my grandmother had enough of the alcohol. Her own relationships were a series of heartbreaks. Her first was also a drunk, and when she was pregnant she left him. She later met a serviceman she married but he too had an alcohol problem. When that ended, she married again only to be trapped in a verbally and physically abusive spiral. I think she was good at caring for the worth and dignity of others because she seldom had anyone recognize her own. Why it is we beat people down with our own words or behaviors baffles me to this day. Some of us never have a chance.

Storyteller Gary Carden used to tell bittersweet tales about his own mother who boarded the bus with a frightened look one morning with a busted little cardboard suitcase and the clothes on her back. What kind of a mother would abandon her own two year-old child? Years later, he would find out some of the complex patchwork than ran through a valley of sorrows. When he eventually wrote a book and sent a copy to his mother, she sent him a letter with a single sentence: “Can you forgive me?”

It’s a question we’ve all asked at some time or another. Can you forgive me? I’m not sure any one of us can fully answer it. Mother’s Day and holidays are grand and good to be sure. But, I wonder if at the heart of all our relationships what we peel back is just a little more raw than we might care to celebrate.

Let’s face it. There just aren’t many who folks who read a passage like Genesis 38 for Mother’s Day. In the narrative, Tamar becomes the mother of twins but only after disguising herself as a prostitute and sleeping with her father-in-law, Judah. Her husband had died, but Judah had deliberately kept his other son from marrying Tamar despite his promise and the accepted custom to provide for your brother’s widow. When Judah is caught in his shameful deceit he proclaims this woman is “more righteous than I am.”

Perhaps our mothers are more righteous than we realize. They have struggled and trampled through the chaotic quagmire of life fighting for a glimpse of their own worth and dignity. On a day often overflowing and teeming with sentimentalism, hugs, hearts, flowers and warm fuzzies, perhaps we have an opportunity to acknowledge the raw beauty of relationship and redeem it with the truth of what love actually looks like. Mothers are great, children are too. Perhaps today, there are some mothers who need to be forgiven and some of us who need forgiveness. And Jesus says to us both – It’s okay, It’s okay. I forgive you.