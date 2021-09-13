What made today's NC economy?

As early as the 1950s, farsighted state leaders in North Carolina recognized economic change was on the way. Efforts were made to attract new companies in technology and pharmaceuticals, the most prominent being developing Research Triangle Park, the first of its kind in the country. North Carolina combined this effort with growing numbers of college graduates, a relatively low cost-of-living, attractive natural amenities, and a sunny climate to grow these sectors just at the time traditional manufacturing was waning.

In the 20th century, most states restricted banks to one location. Both North and South Carolina were exceptions, allowing banks to have branches across their states. Hence, when nationwide banking was approved by Congress in the 1990s, banks in the Carolinas had the experience to rapidly expand. The result was Charlotte – on the border of the two states – became the second largest financial center in the country.

As tobacco’s importance in North Carolina declined, farmers looked for substitutes. One alternative was meat – specifically hogs – which led to rapid expansion in the state’s food processing sector.