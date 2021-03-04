What’s in a wall?

I moved classrooms this past June. I moved into a room with windows and a door for the first time in 25 years.

While moving, a big task revolved around taking down the "Hero Wall" outside my classroom in the hallway. Years before, my son and I painted the hallway, and for years my students have completed a project in which they had to nominate a hero for the wall. This involved the process of making a nomination and putting together a presentation to argue for why their nominee deserved to be on the wall. After each project is completed, I type a placard up. Each student gets the opportunity to see their person’s name on the wall. We also do some writing about the entire experience. When I moved, I had to take all the names and the artwork down.

For a few months after the move, the names and the art stayed in storage, but just recently, I found a new location for the Hero Wall in a hallway near my new room. My son came in again and helped me paint. I had a new title sign printed, pasted the artwork back up on the wall, and started to reattach the names. Now, in the mornings on the way to my room, I get the pleasure of seeing the new wall.