What’s in a wall?

I moved classrooms this past June. I moved into a room with windows and a door for the first time in 25 years.
While moving, a big task revolved around taking down the "Hero Wall" outside my classroom in the hallway. Years before, my son and I painted the hallway, and for years my students have completed a project in which they had to nominate a hero for the wall. This involved the process of making a nomination and putting together a presentation to argue for why their nominee deserved to be on the wall. After each project is completed, I type a placard up. Each student gets the opportunity to see their person’s name on the wall. We also do some writing about the entire experience. When I moved, I had to take all the names and the artwork down.
For a few months after the move, the names and the art stayed in storage, but just recently, I found a new location for the Hero Wall in a hallway near my new room. My son came in again and helped me paint. I had a new title sign printed, pasted the artwork back up on the wall, and started to reattach the names. Now, in the mornings on the way to my room, I get the pleasure of seeing the new wall.
Although the students complete the project for me, it is really for them. A student came by recently and sat in my classroom for a while. I let him sit for a few minutes quietly because I could tell he was in thought. All of the sudden, he said, “You know Mr. Tomberlin, I don’t have any classes in this section of the school, but I come by this way every now and then just to see my grandfather’s name on the wall.” The comment blew me away. It was so honest, real and gratifying. I will never forget what he said.
I think about all the names on the wall and reflect on all the everyday actions of the men and women listed there. Many are mothers and fathers, coaches and teachers, and grandmothers and grandfathers. I know because my grandparent’s names are there.
Their everyday things often included sitting with me at the pool watching me swim or listening to a few stories a young man wrote in a spiral notebook to entertain himself. My grandfather often took me to the pool. After swimming, he would buy me a Zero bar and a fountain coke. Does life get any better? I have great memories of my grandmother and me popping beans on the porch and listening to her old wise tales about how burying a piece of fatback could cure a wart. I don’t know if she was making fun with me or telling me the truth, but we buried some fatback.
There are heroes from history and veterans listed on the wall as well. There are also individuals recognized who sacrificed their lives in the service of the country. A quote I placed on the wall comes from Admiral Chester Nimitz speaking about the marines on Iwo Jima, “Uncommon valor was a common virtue.” True, there is a lot of valor and virtue within the stories about each name on the wall. Last month, I took my student teacher down to the wall and shared some things about a few of them.
Looking at the wall last week, I remain awed at what these people gave all of us. Their stories, their time, their wisdom, their legacy. I am excited to see the nominees from the students this semester go up on the wall in May. Who will they select?
I look at my students and have come to realize, more and more in recent years, these kids have people who love them and want the best for them. They have hope for these young people as the young people have dreams and goals for the future.
Another quote placed on the wall for the passerby to see is from journalist Tom Brokaw which reads, “Heroes are people who rise to the occasion and slip quietly away.” In some ways, he is referencing the men and women of the Second World War or "The Greatest Generation" who lived and served during the time. Still, he is generally right about heroes.
I do not know when I will retire from teaching. I love it still, but I hope the Hero Wall will be there long after I leave my current classroom.
It would be a shame if those names were taken down. There are so many stories.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.