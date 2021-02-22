What shall we say about grandmothers?

Is it pure coincidence that I’m syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, or did Granny’s scrapbook of World War II editorial cartoons plant an idea?

Would I fight so hard to leave an “I was here!” message if not for the diaries Granny kept?

Didn’t my writing of an inspirational book owe a little something to Granny’s religious convictions, which still resonate in descendants undreamed of during her lifetime?

How did I learn to look for the silver linings in life? Perhaps it partly stems from the sense of humor Granny maintained as she faced the cancer that cut her life short just days before her 64th birthday. (I’m still haunted by memories of ultimately futile “cobalt treatments.” But at least Granny could get a chuckle from a hospital roommate who matter-of-factly informed a visitor, “I’ve done had my whole hysterectomy took out!”)

I like to think I’m “paying it forward” when I count to 10 and tolerate some inconvenience caused by my son. After all, Granny did try her best to catch my pet chameleon that ran onto a busy street, and she did dutifully walk visiting grandchildren to the bathroom in the middle of the night.