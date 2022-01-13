What Sidney Poitier taught us about ourselves

But I needed to write about these films, which have had such an impact on me. Poitier won his Oscar in 1964, and I’ve grown up my entire life in the shadow of his work. He’s been quiet for many years, a well-deserved last chapter of a brilliantly told story. He earned his peace.

Yet, the messages in his movies were like a thread woven through my own life, as I grew to understand the evils of racism, the importance of humility, the searing scars of domestic abuse, the North to South crack in the country, the power of the English language (spoken properly and with respect for its innate poetry), the beauty of loud and boisterous praise, and the fragility of human relationships.

In every one of his movies, Poitier presented us with possibilities of greatness, not on battlefields or in laboratories or even on the stage, but within ourselves. He showed us what we could be like, if we weren’t saddled with bigotry, impatience, intolerance and probably the worst thing of all: apathy.