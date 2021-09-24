What we have is only by the grace of God

Charles XII of Sweden is not a member of European royalty with whom many of us are familiar. But he is rather interesting due to the fact that he came to the throne when only 15 years of age and other rulers (Peter I of Russia, August II of Poland and Frederick IV of Denmark) thought it an opportunistic turn of events to enlarge their respective nation’s territories, assuming that the young king knew nothing of political negotiations or military maneuvers. To the complete surprise of all the participants, Charles handily eliminated first the Danes, then proceeded to soundly defeat the Polish armies in battle after battle and eventually decimated the invading Russian army as well.
In the middle of that historical circumstance after August had seen his army virtually wiped off the map in Riga, Livonia, Warsaw, Kliszow, Krakow, Pultusk and Torun, he had the good sense to come to terms with the upstart young king.
So it was on today’s date, Sept. 24, in 1706 that Charles XII and August II signed the Treaty of Altranstadt ending their enmity.
But that is not the story of Charles that I love to hear over and again.
The Methodist theologian Albert Ousler provided this historical tidbit concerning Charles. It seems that in 1716, a little congregation in Ystad, Sweden, was taken aback one Sunday morning when, without any notice, the hero warrior king who was traveling with his entourage of aides, dropped into the rural house of worship just as the totally shocked pastor was stepping to the pulpit to deliver his weekly sermon. Dumbfounded by the unanticipated sudden alteration of circumstances, the rector cast aside his prepared homily and ad-libbed a gloriously ardent monologue of the king’s wonderful leadership and other marvelous qualities. A few weeks later, the church became the recipient of an equally unpredicted gift of a life-size crucifix complete with human hair under an authentic crown of thorns with the instructions that it was to be placed on the architectural pillar opposite the pulpit, “so that all who stand there will be reminded of their proper worship.”
I love that story. Its truth and application never seems to grow old. In reality, there are two ethical/spiritual messages in this story to which we all should heed.
First and most obvious, we ought never kowtow to the rank and privileged persons of life. Even standing before Pilate previous to being condemned to the execution on the cross, Jesus reminded the governor that “You could have no power at all except it be given to you from above.” From time to time, each of us, whether in the pulpit or the pew, feels the power of whatever social, bureaucratic, economic position we have achieved in life, but our true need is for a Charles XII to bring us down a notch or two. That which we hold in this life is rarely the result of our own accomplishments — it is ours only by the grace of God.
But there is yet another truth, one that may be even more important.
Charles should have listened to his own message. After signing the treaty with August to keep Poland out of what history now recognizes as the Great Northern War, he was no longer satisfied with just being the king of Sweden. He decided he could go on to conquer Russia as well — a big mistake in judgment that both Napoleon and Hitler would eventually learn.
It is all too easy to see that another has allowed a little success “go to his head,” or that he has “got a mote in his eye.” We are only approaching spiritual maturity when we are able to discern that we “have a beam in our own eye.”
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.