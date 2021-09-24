What we have is only by the grace of God

I love that story. Its truth and application never seems to grow old. In reality, there are two ethical/spiritual messages in this story to which we all should heed.

First and most obvious, we ought never kowtow to the rank and privileged persons of life. Even standing before Pilate previous to being condemned to the execution on the cross, Jesus reminded the governor that “You could have no power at all except it be given to you from above.” From time to time, each of us, whether in the pulpit or the pew, feels the power of whatever social, bureaucratic, economic position we have achieved in life, but our true need is for a Charles XII to bring us down a notch or two. That which we hold in this life is rarely the result of our own accomplishments — it is ours only by the grace of God.

But there is yet another truth, one that may be even more important.

Charles should have listened to his own message. After signing the treaty with August to keep Poland out of what history now recognizes as the Great Northern War, he was no longer satisfied with just being the king of Sweden. He decided he could go on to conquer Russia as well — a big mistake in judgment that both Napoleon and Hitler would eventually learn.

It is all too easy to see that another has allowed a little success “go to his head,” or that he has “got a mote in his eye.” We are only approaching spiritual maturity when we are able to discern that we “have a beam in our own eye.”

