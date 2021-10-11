What will the Fed do?

This is not a new dilemma for the Fed. Congress has given the Fed two mandates: maintain full employment, but also achieve low inflation. Unfortunately, the two goals don’t necessarily go together. Full employment often leads to a tight labor market and faster rising costs and prices. To achieve low inflation, sometimes slower economic growth has to be tolerated. The two goals can be reached together, but getting there may be hard.

There’s also the matter of timing. A risk of continuing rapid money creation and low interest rates is that higher inflation rates will become deeply embedded in the economy. Then, lowering those high inflationary expectations becomes tougher and can require the hard medicine of a severe recession.

The country went through this scenario 40 years ago in the early 1980s. Rising inflation rates were left unaddressed for several years, ultimately reaching double-digit annual rates for two straight years. Then, under a new Fed chairperson whose orders were to end rampant inflation, the Fed slammed on the monetary brakes. A deep, multi-year recession resulted with lost jobs and incomes. However, the upside was that high inflation rates disappeared.