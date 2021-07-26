What you’ll hear in politics next year

There is another path, similar to the one Joe Biden took to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 — and the path Biden is pursuing as President. Call it the “For the People” path.

Because of the pandemic and its economic damage, Biden has abandoned the governing doctrine of the last three Democratic Presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and, yes, even Barack Obama.

All three were scarred by the Democratic Party’s “tax and spend” reputation from the 1960s. They strove mightily to show they were fiscally responsible and concerned about deficit spending. They made a show of reaching out to Republicans in (usually futile) hopes of finding common ground and governing in a bipartisan spirit.

Biden, the blue-collar kid from Scranton, has followed a more blue-collar strategy. More than any other Democratic President — more even than FDR, who worried about budget deficits — Biden has embraced aggressive government action to rebuild the economy, lift people out of poverty and give every American a better shot at a better life.