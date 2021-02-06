When bread helped win the war

All of us win when we help and serve others. One of our missions in life should be to find a special niche and get involved with the attitude of helping and blessing people known and unknown to us. Such an attitude might help all of us not get "stuck in a rut" and feel pressure and anxieties. There is no substitute for finding purpose to our behaviors. Once purpose is found, meaning is gathered. A quote attributed to Muhammad Ali suggests doing good and helping others is a simple act of important service. Giving in a time of need or consequence, “Is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”
Human history is full of the many individual stories where people came across ways to serve, worked on their craft, and contributed for the good of the whole. They acted in their important hour of consequence and were able to impact their families, communities, and the nation.
Christopher Ludwick is a great example. He emigrated to the American colonies in 1753. Settling in Philadelphia, he began a bakery. Of strong German descent, he became agitated during the early part of the American Revolution. He was not pleased German Hessian mercenaries were helping the British Army in an effort to subdue the colonial uprising.
Ludwick supported the revolution and gave money to the cause. As a passionate man, he sought an audience with General Washington to offer a strategic idea. Ludwick asked if could pose as a German soldier and infiltrate the Hessian encampment on Staten Island in New York in an effort to encourage them to defect and quit the war. His aim was to promote the immense wealth in land which America possessed. Moreover, he would be encouraging the German soldiers to become farmers instead of warriors.
Washington liked the idea and put Ludwick to work. The strategy worked. Many Hessians left the British Army and settled in the valleys around Philadelphia and elsewhere.
By 1777, Ludwick put his baking skills to work in service of the colonial army. He completely changed the way flour was used to make bread. Over time, as the Baker General (Superintendent of Baking), Ludwick’s ovens were producing 135 pounds of good bread from every 100 pounds of flour used. His bread was produced efficiently; replacing the nutrient-poor bread eaten previously. This improved the conditions within the ranks and led to a healthier condition among the men. Washington trusted Ludwick and often asked for his counsel.
Simply put, bread helped to win the American Revolution. At the end of the war, upon the surrender of the British at Yorktown in Virginia, Washington ordered bread to be baked and fed to them, too.
After the war, Ludwick did what one might expect him to do. He returned to his Philadelphia shop and kept baking; seeking no reward or commendation from his victorious nation. Per his request, he began a foundation in an effort to help poor children in the city receive a proper education. The effort continues today.
We are selfish people, but we are a good people. Most of us are busy and "on schedule" most of the time, however it does not take much time and attention to give ourselves permission to "get off the stage" of our own lives and seek volunteerism or some act of service. Choosing to elevate someone else or provide an act of encouragement - to use our talents fully in the time we have been given and to seek opportunities which matter most - pay big dividends in other’s lives as well as the life of the nation as a whole. To say we are too busy to help is to say we are too busy to live. Each day, we have a choice to engage and serve and to be brave with our faith and our feet.
Christopher Ludwick used his expertise in bread and baking to serve where he could, then, he came home from the war and served some more. It was never about him, but how he could use his gifts and talents for the greater good.
The scriptures are full of encouragement to love our neighbors and to bear one another’s burdens. Such is both a command and an attitude.
“Getting off the stage” of our own lives keeps us humble and helps us hear the cries of others in the course of each day. I’m a little biased, but I think of the great teachers who have impacted my life. They cared. They stepped into the gaps in my life and made an impact. Their instructional examples are humbling still.
May our ears be open to hear the voice inside us which spurs us to a noble cause.
And may we give it our best efforts.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies educator at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com.