When bread helped win the war

Washington liked the idea and put Ludwick to work. The strategy worked. Many Hessians left the British Army and settled in the valleys around Philadelphia and elsewhere.

By 1777, Ludwick put his baking skills to work in service of the colonial army. He completely changed the way flour was used to make bread. Over time, as the Baker General (Superintendent of Baking), Ludwick’s ovens were producing 135 pounds of good bread from every 100 pounds of flour used. His bread was produced efficiently; replacing the nutrient-poor bread eaten previously. This improved the conditions within the ranks and led to a healthier condition among the men. Washington trusted Ludwick and often asked for his counsel.

Simply put, bread helped to win the American Revolution. At the end of the war, upon the surrender of the British at Yorktown in Virginia, Washington ordered bread to be baked and fed to them, too.

After the war, Ludwick did what one might expect him to do. He returned to his Philadelphia shop and kept baking; seeking no reward or commendation from his victorious nation. Per his request, he began a foundation in an effort to help poor children in the city receive a proper education. The effort continues today.