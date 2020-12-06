When shorthand gets it wrong

Misusing political shorthand in this way is a version of the fallacy of composition. It reflects an assumption that what is true for part, or even many parts, must be true for the whole. Wrong.

Lacking context

Another abuse of political shorthand, a less-forgivable one actually, is to grab and hype a current statistic without placing it in proper context. Sometimes this mistake arises from haste. All too often, though, it arises from cognitive bias. We so much want something to be true that we fail to do our homework. It’s a version of “too good to check.”

A good example coming out of the 2020 cycle is the claim that the GOP, thanks to Trump’s unique appeal, has now become a “multiethnic workers’ party.” The claim is not accurate.

But what’s inaccurate is not the “multiethnic” or “workers” terms. The faulty term is “now.”

There are two different sets of exit-poll data available for the Trump-Biden race. With regard to black voters, the most-favorable poll to Trump shows that he won 12% of that group. For Hispanics, the share is 35%. For Asians, 31%.