When Texas froze over

On the coldest night in my part of the state, the temperature reached an unprecedented -5°F (that’s Fahrenheit to readers not familiar with the biblical temperature scale). And although the good Lord spared my family from any real harm, we did experience frozen water lines to two sinks and one commode in my daughters’ bathroom, which meant that my own private restroom time was constantly at risk of interruption by a mob of pets (as usual) and various adolescent girl children.

Since the roads were iced over, and I don’t own a vehicle designed for navigating harsh terrain to retrieve a deer carcass, we were relegated to domestic pursuits­­­ - namely eating. Fortunately, I had joined the frantic hoards at Walmart in the days leading up to the storm, stocking up on necessities laden with carbs, artificial flavors, nitrates and other deliciousness.

In defiance of the freezing weather, we shamelessly indulged in comfort foods like chicken n’ dumplings, Fettuccine Alfredo, biscuits and gravy, Belgian waffles, and cheese enchiladas. Then we sat around the roaring fireplace will full tummies, enjoying our family time together and listening to the gentle sound of our arteries hardening.