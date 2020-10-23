When the master changes everything

When considering the devastation by the force of tornadoes, the city of London rarely comes to mind. But on this day, Oct. 23, almost a millennium ago (1091 CE), not only did the first tornado to be recorded devastate that famous city, but it was also the strongest ever to hit London (F8 winds in excess of 200 mph). In addition to those quirks of history, it was the cause of the famous London Bridge falling into the River Thames. Some scholars believe the event to be the catalyst for the children’s ditty “London Bridge Is Falling Down.”
In truth, however, London Bridge (or actually bridges) fell down many times, but the ditty persists and has been enjoyed by untold generations of children. Due to neglect and disrepair, the old wooden structure caved in after the Romans finally pulled out of Great Britain. Then again, in the Great Fire of London (1666), another wooden construction caught fire and fell into the water. The second example inverted to become a godsend as the River Thames, without a wooden bridge, became a firebreak to the holocaust as the flames were not allowed to continue greater destruction. Historians really do not know how many London bridges there have been. From the Romans to the Danes and through a large number of British kings, these structures have been built, burned, flooded, aged and fallen too often to count.
Today, the famous 1831 London Bridge today stands in, of all places, Arizona, but the ditty is still being sung as a children’s game: “London Bridge is falling down, falling down. London bridge is falling down, my fair lady.”
But my fondest memory of the London Bridge is of hearing an illustration from the pulpit as a child, and I share it with you here. It seems that on a particularly cold, winter night, a wretched, aged beggar stood on the stone bridge playing an equally old violin in hopes that a sympathetic listener might have pity and share a penny or two for his efforts. Virtually all those out ignored him and passed by, desiring to get themselves into warmer environments quickly. Finally, a stranger stopped and listened intently at the poor musician’s efforts, but instead of offering a penny or so, the stranger requested to hold the pauper’s violin.
The instrument passed from gnarled, arthritic hands to finely manicured fingers which began a plaintive melody in an especially low tone. A passerby could not help himself but stop and was so moved he dropped three coins in the old man’s ragged hat lying on the bridge’s span. Then another also stopped in his tracks to listen, and yet a couple likewise took time from their scurrying out of the cold to heed the beautiful music emanating from the violin strings. Before long there was a large audience and the hat, instead of virtually empty with a few pennies, was overflowing with sixpence, shillings and sovereigns.
Suddenly, someone in the crowd was heard barley asking himself, “Isn’t that Paganini?” Others picked upon the thought and the gathering rumbled with the murmured answer, “It is Paganini! It is Paganini!”
And it was Niccolo Paganini, the most noted violinist of his time, there on London Bridge performing some of his own compositions for this poor beggar.
The world contains innumerable spiritual beggars, perhaps even ourselves, standing out in the cold of the world doing the best that we are able. Then the master comes along and everything changes. How appropriate are the words of the hymn, “All my life was wrecked by sin and shame, Discord filled my heart with pain. Jesus swept across the broken strings, Stirred the slumbering cords again.”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!