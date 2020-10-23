When the master changes everything

When considering the devastation by the force of tornadoes, the city of London rarely comes to mind. But on this day, Oct. 23, almost a millennium ago (1091 CE), not only did the first tornado to be recorded devastate that famous city, but it was also the strongest ever to hit London (F8 winds in excess of 200 mph). In addition to those quirks of history, it was the cause of the famous London Bridge falling into the River Thames. Some scholars believe the event to be the catalyst for the children’s ditty “London Bridge Is Falling Down.”

In truth, however, London Bridge (or actually bridges) fell down many times, but the ditty persists and has been enjoyed by untold generations of children. Due to neglect and disrepair, the old wooden structure caved in after the Romans finally pulled out of Great Britain. Then again, in the Great Fire of London (1666), another wooden construction caught fire and fell into the water. The second example inverted to become a godsend as the River Thames, without a wooden bridge, became a firebreak to the holocaust as the flames were not allowed to continue greater destruction. Historians really do not know how many London bridges there have been. From the Romans to the Danes and through a large number of British kings, these structures have been built, burned, flooded, aged and fallen too often to count.