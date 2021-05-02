Where Americans put their trust - Generations

Police officers ranked fifth this year, with 52% rating them highly, similar to their 54% score in 2019, and making them the only profession aside from the top four to have a majority of Americans rating their ethics highly. While below their high point of 68% in November 2001, today’s 52% rating of the police is well above their all-time low of 37% recorded in 1977. Their more recent low was a 48% reading in 2014.

And, as a preface to which professions came in last, please don’t send me nasty emails because you or someone you know are working in the professions that came in last because this was a poll taken across America and it doesn’t represent my opinion — I promise. And the only comment that I’ll make is that it doesn’t say much for all the money spent on political campaigns, debates, advertising, mud-slinging and all the work that our elected officials do in Washington because, unfortunately, members of Congress tied for last place with car salespeople with just 8% rating them highly (apologies to all car salesmen out there that happen to be reading this). Members of Congress had received acclaim from 12% of Americans in 2019, their highest in a decade, but even that small increase was short-lived.