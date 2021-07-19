Which economic scenario will emerge?

The point is, long term economic forecasts are plagued by both types of unknowns, and therefore those forecasts should be viewed with a large number of grains of salt. Rather than trying to pinpoint the economic future, it may be more useful to look at forecasts for the extremes — the optimistic future and the pessimistic future.

This is exactly what I’ll do here. Indeed, with the disruption to the economy from the pandemic, and with major disagreements over policy initiatives, the gulf between the optimistic and pessimistic futures appears to be quite wide.

Let’s start with the optimistic scenario. Optimists see a future of strong growth, low unemployment, modest inflation and interest rates and a broader range of beneficiaries participating in this positive future. A combination of private and public initiatives will generate this bright outlook.

The private sector will continue creating new innovations. Many of these will be in the technology sector. The innovations will make life better and work more productive. However, the innovations will be disruptive to the labor market, destroying some jobs but creating others. Fast and effective worker retraining will help move workers from discarded jobs to new ones.