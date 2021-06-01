Whirligigs to the rescue

In 2017, he explained to WUNC’s Frank Stasio, “When we embraced this project we had creative placemaking in mind. Creative placemaking being when you take an art/cultural project and you use it as a vehicle to stimulate economic development in the area the project is located.”

Wilson’s loss of its tobacco markets and bank headquarters had stunned the town.

The whirligigs have come to the rescue. They are on display from 5 a.m. to midnight. It is the best kind of art museum — no tickets, no lines, no guards, just an open park full of Simpson’s quirky, colorful, structures moving differently with every breath of wind.

The whirligigs have helped attract other artists and businesses to downtown Wilson. Artist Sebastian Correa, a native of Chile, joined with George Newsome and Reggie Harrison to form Artisan Leaf, where they use epoxies and tobacco leaves to make lovely, sturdy tables and smaller objects that they sell for a fair price.

Former Chapel Hillian Barb White moved her art gallery to a downtown building in Wilson called The Edge. In her totally renovated space, she displays and sells her work and that of others.

Other artists are bringing life to the town.

Thanks in large part to the whirligigs, Wilson is on the move.

It was a perfect post-COVID trip.

