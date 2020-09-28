Whiz marketers share wit with clever signs - Generations

Good marketing is all about quickly catching the public’s attention, which isn’t easy in our fast-paced environment.
Internet users spend an average of 5.59 seconds per page looking at a website’s written content, so in order to keep readers on a page longer than this miniscule time, you’ve got to be unique and very clever.
And that goes for eye-catching signs, too. Considering that people are usually on the move when they read billboards or signage, there's not a lot of time to make your message stick—five to 10 seconds at best. Many billboard design professionals recommend no more than seven words. You can push this to a few more words depending on their length and ease of reading, but as a rule of thumb, less is more.
Recently www.history-a2z.com had an article about catchy signage examples, and some were truly unique. For instance, a sign outside a coffee shop read: “Pilates? I thought you said pie and lattes,” which stopped walking traffic and encouraged people to come in out of curiosity. Quite a few took the hint and enjoyed some pie and lattes.
Sometimes, signage has a reverse effect. In an effort to stop people from parking where they shouldn’t, a parking lot missed the mark with its sign: “Illegally parked cars will be fine.” That missing “d” could be the basis of a winning court case. Proofreading is a must before displaying any sign!
Here’s a clever way to entice people into a museum, but only if it’s this type of museum: “Went to the air & space museum but nothing was there.” Get it?
This one from Wise Guys Haircuts seems a might cruel, but apparently it draws people in: “Facials, Waxing, Massage, Manicure – if we can’t make you look good, you ugly.”
Church signs also need to be creative to get people in the pews. Here’s one that seemed to sum it all up concisely: “Too hot to keep changing sign. Sin Bad. Jesus Good. Details Inside.”
Another church sign was even more to the point: “Whoever stole our AC units, keep one. It’s hot where you’re going.”
What about those parking space hogs that park in a space outside the lines and force you to squeeze in? One driver had a super idea: a page from a kid’s coloring book, uncolored, but torn out with the note: “A three-year old may have trouble staying within the lines. Maybe if you practice coloring on this page, it will help you park within the lines the next time!”
Double meaning or clever pun? Sign seen recently: “Psychic Fair Cancelled due to Unforeseen Circumstances.”
Just a bit of toilet humor from a community center with its sign: “Police toilet stolen! Cops have nothing to go on.”
Hands down, the best Mother's Day sign has got to be this one outside a restaurant: “Treat Mom to a margarita this Mother’s Day! Remember you’re the reason she drinks.”
I don’t think an auto repair shop fully realized what they were saying on a sign outside its garage: “We guarantee fast service no matter how long it takes.”
They say that if there’s a sign, some fool must have tried something at least once, so a sign down at a sunny Florida alligator farm decided to post fair warning: “Do not feed hallucinogens to the alligators.” Still trying to figure out who would want to come face to face with an alligator on drugs.
Here’s one for the animals: a zoo warned the public in the best way it could by posting a sign that read: “Do not stand, sit, climb or lean on zoo fences. If you fall, animals could eat you and that might make them sick.”
In mountain lion country, this sign was posted as a warning to the public: “If you encounter a mountain lion, face lion, back away slowly. Be large. Shout. Keep children close. Pick up children without bending. If attacked, fight back.”
It’s almost the holiday season, so this sign from a tire discount store decided to cash in on a favorite holiday coffee creamer: “Tire discounts are back! Pumpkin Spice Rubber!”
This sign ought to be on every highway, not just the one where it was spotted for this roundup: “Texting while driving? Oh Cell No!”
The Wallingford Sign Company advertised its marketing skill with this sign: “If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler.”
And what better way to end this column than with a wonderful sign displayed at the Canadian Memorial Centre for Peace: “If you are more fortunate than others, build a longer table, not a taller fence.”
Perfect sign, perfect marketing, perfect words to live by.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
