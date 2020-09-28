Whiz marketers share wit with clever signs - Generations

Good marketing is all about quickly catching the public’s attention, which isn’t easy in our fast-paced environment.

Internet users spend an average of 5.59 seconds per page looking at a website’s written content, so in order to keep readers on a page longer than this miniscule time, you’ve got to be unique and very clever.

And that goes for eye-catching signs, too. Considering that people are usually on the move when they read billboards or signage, there's not a lot of time to make your message stick—five to 10 seconds at best. Many billboard design professionals recommend no more than seven words. You can push this to a few more words depending on their length and ease of reading, but as a rule of thumb, less is more.

Recently www.history-a2z.com had an article about catchy signage examples, and some were truly unique. For instance, a sign outside a coffee shop read: “Pilates? I thought you said pie and lattes,” which stopped walking traffic and encouraged people to come in out of curiosity. Quite a few took the hint and enjoyed some pie and lattes.