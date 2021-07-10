Who we are, who we should be

In 1861, in the first year of America’s Civil War, a female traveler reached the nation’s capital with her husband and minister. She sang to Union soldiers marching in review just outside of town. Soldiers and civilians alike sang the popular “John Brown’s Body” and it struck a chord. Later, she was asked by her minister to write different lyrics for the tune, and she wrote them in a poem the next day. Today, the song is known as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The Civil War ended in 1865 and killed between 620,000 and 850,000 people. The 13th Amendment abolishing slavery passed the same year.
When Mrs. Julia Ward Howe died in 1910, thousands of people honored her by singing the song at her funeral.
There are many themes in the song. One of the biggest is judgment by a higher power for the evils of slavery and a country torn apart by war. There are many great lines in the song. One of the best bears a comforting truth, “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”
When she wrote her lyrics to redefine “John Brown’s Body,” she could not vote and lacked equality. Her own husband discouraged her from doing anything public because she was a woman. Over time, most of those prejudices were corrected. Thankfully, she lived in a country where they could be.
In 1951, one of the best sculptors in America, Donald Harcourt De Lue, was commissioned to form seven memorials for the American Cemetery in Coleville Sur-Mer, France. His most famous work, “The Spirit of American Youth Rising from the Waves,” is a brilliant and moving 22-foot high statue at the center of the memorial commemorating the many men and women who lost their lives during and after the D-Day invasion beginning the liberation of Europe during World War II. The poignant words at the base of the statue read, “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. finished what became his last public speech in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 1968, with the same words from Howe’s hymn. He spoke about people getting to the “promised land.” The next afternoon, he was shot and killed on the balcony of his hotel and the country broke apart for a time.
Two months later, as Robert Kennedy’s casket was carried by train from New York to Washington where he would be laid to rest, people lined the tracks in various cities to say farewell to the slain presidential hopeful. When the train passed through Baltimore, a lone mourner began singing the hymn. Soon, hundreds of people joined in as the train passed.
“The Battle Hymn” was performed at Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral in 1965. The two-time British Prime Minister had a profound admiration for “American” things; including music. A quick review of the country’s history reveals many great leaders recognized a higher power during the struggles they faced. One of Howe’s lyrics reads, “He is sifting out the hearts of men before his judgment seat.”
The song has played a part in times of great national challenge and trauma. It ignites the soul with an explanation of a coming era when justice will be exacted by a vengeful spirit for the evils of the land. God is the essential acting character; motivating and moving the nation toward accomplishment. It remains a great patriotic song even when people argue about its meaning and importance. Catching a quick YouTube clip of any choir or group singing the hymn will move one some way. It has been adopted by many groups representing various causes – some good – some not so.
The song reminds us higher truths are present amid great calamities. It is also a reminder this promised land we Americans live in is a beautiful and gracious country filled with great people. The country is not exceptional in itself, the people make it so.
They make it so by breaking bread with people of different shades, religions and creeds. They make it so by being humble enough to learn about other peoples, practicing manners and kindnesses, and offering forgiveness when needed. They also make it so by living out their varied religious fervor in every way possible. In America we aspire to be created equal because we exist with a government in a nation of laws instead of kings. The “promised land” is always ahead of us.
In simple terms, there is more to the song which unites us as a people than divides us as possible enemies.
Isn’t that the way it should be?
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.