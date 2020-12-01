Who will recall these strange times?

"One really thought that this was the end," novelist Graham Greene wrote, "but it wasn't exactly frightening -- one had ceased to believe in the possibility of surviving the night."

One morning after a bombing raid, Thompson said, she called on a friend for a walk to school. The 4-year-old had been killed overnight, so Thompson continued on by herself. That death could stalk anyone had become matter-of-fact.

Another huge difference, 88-year-old Jean Corne said, is the human contact that is missing now. She recalled her family going under a kitchen table when they heard bombs falling but, in quieter times, her father asking neighbors over for darts, sewing -- and laughing.

Schools stayed open during the war. So did pubs. One could still meet for a beer anywhere in the country.

Depression-era Americans similarly recall how a sense of solidarity took some of the sting off very tough times. My 95-year-old aunt spoke often of the economic trauma but also of how families and neighbors banded together, offering connection amid shared pain.

Confronting the coronavirus requires the opposite: avoiding other humans. The loneliness suffered by the elderly in group homes, separated from loved ones for months and often dying far from family will remain an enduring raw memory.