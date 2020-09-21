Who wins the debate about debates?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is more interesting than the upcoming debates between candidates for major political offices?

Of course, it is the debate about the debates.

Some friends, well-informed and experienced in politics, say the importance of such debates is vastly overrated. For instance, one said the recent first debate between the state's U.S. Senate candidates, Republican Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham, was meaningless because nobody was watching.

They reminded me about the 1992 televised debate between Senate candidates Terry Sanford and Lauch Faircloth. Most viewers agreed that Sanford won the debate with sharp authoritative responses to questions while Faircloth fumbled. But Faircloth came out on top when it counted.

Republican campaign consultant Carter Wrenn strongly disagrees about such events' value. He thinks debates are critically important. Undecided voters are the key to winning elections. To win their votes, they have to see a difference between the candidates on an issue that is important to them or in the way they handle themselves under pressure.

Wrenn is a legendary expert on developing hard-hitting campaign materials, such as the ones Jesse Helms used to defeat Jim Hunt in the 1984 U.S. Senate race.