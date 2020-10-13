Why go off daylight saving time?

In the coming weeks, leaves will fall, plants will shrivel, temperatures will sink and Americans will experience growing dread over the unpleasant experience that awaits us in November. No, it's not the presidential election; rather, it's the end of daylight saving time.

Early on the day after Halloween, the nation will shift to what is inaccurately known as standard time, though it applies for only about four months of the year. The vast majority of us will have to reset clocks, adjust sleep times, endure mild symptoms of jet lag and get used to the sudden early onset of darkness. Then, in March, we will have to switch back in another round of disruption and aggravation.

It doesn't have to be this way. If there is anything we've learned from this routine, it's that we can structure and manipulate time to suit our needs. The clock, after all, is a human invention.

Within the U.S., daylight saving time has never won universal assent. Hawaii and Arizona don't use it, though it does apply on that chunk of Arizona reserved for the Navajo Nation. Indiana used to be a bizarre hodge-podge seemingly designed to drive residents and visitors to the brink of madness.