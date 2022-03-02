Why is Belarus helping Russia?

Those Belarusian troops, so far, have remained loyal to Lukashenko, and it now appears that some of them will join the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

All expectations are that Russian troops will remain in Belarus and Russia will establish bases there.

Moreover, Lukashenko just pushed through a referendum renouncing Belarus’ non-nuclear status, which it agreed to when it gave up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons in 1994. That means Russia could move nuclear weapons into Belarus.

Does Putin’s effective takeover of Belarus have bigger security significance to NATO beyond the serious threat it poses to Ukraine?

Yes. If you look at a map, you see that Belarus also borders Poland and Lithuania. That means that Russia can now move nuclear weapons up to the border of those states, both of them NATO members. It also means that Lithuania and the other two Baltic states, Latvia and Estonia, are almost cut off by Russia-controlled territory from other NATO countries — connected only by a 60-mile strip of border with Poland known as the Suwalki Gap.

So why was Belarus the site of peace talks, held Monday between Russian and Ukrainian delegations?