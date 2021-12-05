Why the world needs random acts of kindness

According to psychiatrist and researcher Helen Riess, author of the book “The Empathy Effect,” it’s hard to watch someone who is suffering, feel their pain or absorb their sorrow because we may worry that we won’t know what to do or say. Those uncomfortable moments might make us turn away from their distress — to preserve our own well-being or to carry on with our lives.
Riess warns that this is the wrong approach. The ability to connect empathically with others — to feel with them, to care about their well-being and to act with compassion — is critical to our lives, helping us to get along, work more effectively and thrive as a society.
She explains that many confuse empathy (feeling with someone) with sympathy (feeling sorry for someone), and even researchers who study it have muddied the waters with many definitions. But empathy, she writes, involves an ability to perceive others’ feelings (and to recognize our own emotions), to imagine why someone might be feeling a certain way, and to have concern for their welfare. Once empathy is activated, compassionate action is the most logical response.
Reiss said we must understand the situation from the other person’s physical, psychological, social and spiritual perspectives. An aspect of empathy is concern or the inner motivation that moves people to respond and express the urge to care about another person’s welfare. That concern, however, varies a lot from person to person and is influenced by different environmental factors, such as how much the person in need resembles you, whether you encounter suffering in one person or the suffering of multitudes, whether you think someone deserves to suffer because of their bad behavior, and your social status.
All this, according to Reiss, suggests that while empathy is a built-in biological response to suffering, we still need to work at it if we want to use it in more trying situations. She counsels that empathy can be taught, and most of her teaching is done with physicians, especially those on the front line during the pandemic.
One of my greatest fears for the next generation is that empathy will diminish in America, get lost in the shuffle of a chaotic life, even get buried, and as a nation we’ll forget about being kind or forget “how” to be kind to others.
So, I did some Google searching while putting together this column and found something positive to pass on to readers. It came in the form of a simple click on a link, randomactsofkindness.org and, after reading all about the organization and what it is trying to do globally, I signed myself up to become one of its army of followers, individually known as a RAKtivist, with the hope that I could learn about ways to spread kindness in this crazy, busy world and, as an added bonus, personally obtain tools to ensure that empathy remains alive and well for future years to come.
According to the website, I’m not alone. As of Nov. 29, there are currently 40,333 RAKtivists from 89 countries signed up and they are growing by the minute, so there may be more by the time you check the website out.
What does it mean to be a RAKtivist? It’s simple. It’s the commuter who offers his or her seat to an elderly bus passenger or the person who helps someone carrying packages into the post office that can’t manage to pull the door open without help. It’s the grocery shopper with a filled cart who lets another in front of him or her with just a few items (or better still offers to “pay it forward”).
Basically, it’s the “please” and “thank you” that never seems to go out of style in simple gestures. It’s anyone who believes that kindness can change the world, who reminds everyone around them how much love there is in the world, who inspires hope and generosity with their actions as much as their words. That’s a RAKtivist, and I’m sure glad to be part of this group.
I’m one of those people who read up on founders and team members of an organization as well as its mission statement, and the first sentence of the short biography on current vice president Brooke Jones struck a chord with me: “Brooke wants to live in a world where people choose kindness over violence, compassion over cruelty and action over indifference.”
Yes, that’s a world I want to live in, too.
The randomactsofkindness.org website has a special section just for educators with lesson plans, a new high school curriculum, free training materials, plus a kindness book list by grade and tips on how to start a kindness club at school. There are also blogs and newsletters for those looking for a kindred spirit to communicate with.
There is an annual “Random Acts of Kindness Day,” which was initiated in 1995 and dedicated to cultivating feelings of kindness. The next one is Feb. 17, 2022, and as the website eloquently says: “Every small act of kindness is significant. It may seem like it doesn’t accomplish much but, just like the domino effect, one act of kindness can lead to more positive outcomes.”
Beloved Princess Diana had it figured out with her quote, “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”
The Dalai Lama was succinct: “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”
And as far as empathy, here’s a quote from Maya Angelou: “I think we all have empathy. We may not have enough courage to display it.”
Let’s prove her wrong and have the courage to outwardly practice it daily.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Email her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.