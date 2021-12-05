Why the world needs random acts of kindness

According to psychiatrist and researcher Helen Riess, author of the book “The Empathy Effect,” it’s hard to watch someone who is suffering, feel their pain or absorb their sorrow because we may worry that we won’t know what to do or say. Those uncomfortable moments might make us turn away from their distress — to preserve our own well-being or to carry on with our lives.

Riess warns that this is the wrong approach. The ability to connect empathically with others — to feel with them, to care about their well-being and to act with compassion — is critical to our lives, helping us to get along, work more effectively and thrive as a society.

She explains that many confuse empathy (feeling with someone) with sympathy (feeling sorry for someone), and even researchers who study it have muddied the waters with many definitions. But empathy, she writes, involves an ability to perceive others’ feelings (and to recognize our own emotions), to imagine why someone might be feeling a certain way, and to have concern for their welfare. Once empathy is activated, compassionate action is the most logical response.