Why we need history

It sounds strange, but an understanding of history can provide great navigation for us in our individual lives on a day to day basis. Knowing some history helps us stay human, keeps us learning about ourselves and others, and may shine some light on our own purpose. Like the yellow lines on a highway, history can give us direction and a meter to travel by as we mark our lives by our own experiences and of those around us.

The great philosopher, Santayana, was right and wrong when he said, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

There are moments when history repeats itself because humans are creatures of habit and far from perfect. Moreover, human understanding is only finite. There is no way of knowing what will happen in the future. We are also incredibly naïve at times and tend to have an “it’s not going to happen to me” attitude. Such thinking bites us in the backside if we are not careful, don’t ask the right questions, or fail to read the tea leaves of an event clearly.

At the same time, human beings are a resilient people. A quick look at virtually any historical episode shows people measuring themselves against time, stepping into the fray, questioning the established “system” in attempts to improve life, and working collectively to solve problems. We are people who believe in hope, optimism and perseverance. We are also dreamers in a better future for generations yet unborn. And there are lessons to learn from history about nearly every aspect of life if we are inquisitive and wise enough to learn and pass them on.

The narratives of history are real things to be explored and understood. And we should look at the subject through different lenses and arcs to find connections. Will Durant, the great philosopher and author, gives us a reason for history: “It is a mistake to think that the past is dead. Nothing that has ever happened is quite without influence at this moment. The present is merely the past rolled up and concentrated in this second of time. You, too, are your past; often your face is your autobiography.” The quote goes on and is very instructive in itself.

History is about the present moments, too. We can certainly use the details of the past to shape and frame what is immediately going on. Conversely, knowing some history can help individuals be aware of how others use history to their own advantage instead of the good of the group. In this way, an understanding of history provides perspective.

Most importantly, we can never forget history is about stories. Stories involve people and events. Peoples’ stories speak out to us if we are listening. The great oral historian, Studs Terkel, said, “In their rememberings, are their truths.” Outstanding insight indeed.

Often, seemingly trivial episodes end up becoming more meaningful than originally thought. Quite often, it is the little things people say or accomplish which end up becoming huge historical markers. History is ironic. It is hard to bet on. Winners often end up losing in the long term and vice versa. The historical record also involves suffering and redemption.

The beauty in history is there are many narratives and threads to studying the subject. It is about community, a collectively shared experience, and about places and their impact. History is about the events people go through. It is about the things we tackle and overcome and about success and failure. History is about right and wrong. It also involves the “heroic” as human beings place meaning on the deeds of the past and present. Heroes come to us – not only because of the heroic nature of their deeds, but also simply because of lives lived. They did it. Like Abraham Lincoln’s dream, those individuals lived at the head of their own ship – heading off into the distance of years – enduring all – navigating the channels, peaks, and swales.

To know a bit about individuals and the past and present they lived is to have an appreciation of who they were and of who we can be, too. To see and understand their experiences along the road of life gives the rest of us some things like direction, courage, and hope. Above all, because the grand expanse of history involves the actions (or inaction) of people, the subject becomes a lesson to us whether we pick up on them or not. Simply to know their times through their words, and their poetry, and their song is simply captivating and instructive. Moreover, to learn another’s history helps us understand our own.

History is a tangible thing. Because we see and feel it, it can also be lost. We must guard against this at all costs in our classrooms and communities.