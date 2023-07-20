As a former summer pool manager and swim coach, I know we all need and deserve a pool day every once in a while. Most of us work hard, play hard, love hard and enjoy our comforts. There is nothing like being at a pool during the day and seeing the rays of sunshine glisten through the water and ripple along the bottom. Even a cloudy day is a good one.

Returning to lifeguarding this summer after a long break, I have enjoyed seeing all kinds of swimmers back in the water and enjoying time with friends and family.

I’ve been impressed with the manners of most of the adults and youth at the pool. There is the occasional rough language and those who do not always want to follow the rules. Hence, one of the reasons for lifeguards around the pool to help maintain safety and order.

In the heat of the day, the surprise of a pop up storm provides these professionals with relief and a chance to get the pool ready for the next day. People complain about the heat with the understanding that in a few months, the air will begin to turn cooler and the summer will be a memory. Such is what summers are for: memories.

I have fond memories of my summers — swimming on the swim team, managing a local pool, lifeguarding, teaching swim lessons and giving back to a community and sport which did so much for me as a youth.

It does my heart good to see people having good experiences at a swimming pool. Learning to swim is one of the most important skills anyone can obtain. I remain grateful to my grandparents for taking me to the pool even when they could not swim themselves. They did not let their fears of water prevent the next generation from getting into the pool and having experiences. My twin sister and I would play for hours and then leave the pool with a Zero bar and a Pepsi or Cherry Coke. Again, great memories which helped to make childhood fun.

Just a few days ago, I helped a young man who was largely terrified of swimming put his face in the water for the first time. My prayer for him is the hope that seemingly small things will end up being big things in the course of his life.

Some swimmers have been hesitant to ride the slides into the pool where I work. I have watched many get over their trepidation. The thrill of hitting the water helps them come back again and again. One slide is completely covered from the start to finish. To see each person come out of the tunnel is fun. A few kids have learned to swim by going down the slide and navigating themselves to the nearby ladder. Experience forced them to learn.

Swimming is a great way to face one’s personal challenges. As an instructor, there are great moments when working with individuals, helping them to come to terms with their fears and apprehensions around water. Then, watching them grow in their skills and become more confident is very rewarding.

Lifeguarding, too, is a great experience. For the last few years, there has been a national shortage of lifeguards at area pools. Hours of operation have had to be shortened. Not so much this summer. It is simply nice to see people coming back to pools. Families who are swimmers are enjoying the water more frequently these days and, I believe, they are generally thankful for the opportunity to be out in the community again and swimming at our area pools and elsewhere.

In the midst of all this fun and excitement, a hard truth remains. The number of drownings in this country is still too high. It can happen really fast, and not just in a pool. Drownings occur among swimmers and non-swimmers alike.

Swimming, like life, involves being wise and following set standards as much as possible. Safety is key. At a pool, knowing and following the rules are paramount. These summer days will be gone in a flash and they are meant to be enjoyed. Learning to swim can become a great challenge to overcome and celebrate. Such skill can lead to the enjoyment of a hundred other activities with water as a source.

By the way, be nice to lifeguards. They work and train hard, not getting the type of pay they truly deserve for their care and attention.

Patrons in our area counties have great access to awesome pools to swim in. Schedule a time to go swimming, to educate oneself about local pool rules, organize a party with friends and family, and get your summer pool days in.

Everyone deserves at least a day to enjoy the water. The heat of summer is upon us. There is no better time to get wet.