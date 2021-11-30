Why we need rain

There are qualities to rain. Not only does the water nourish the earth by helping the soil and plants grow. Lakes are filled, which brings more water to human beings. Other animals are nourished in different ways. We need rain like we need light and heat.

Storms remind us of the violence of life. Things flood. Basements fill up. Roads come out from underneath themselves at times. Storms do remind us of things to be grateful for, but they also can show us what is not working and things which need to be fixed. And in the case of my grandfather, the memory of sitting with him during the storm also reminds me things never stay the same.

I sometimes wish I could meet with him today. He died before I was 30. He never got to meet my kids. I know we would have a great conversation like we always did. There are moments where I long to be under the awning with him again. Talking to him about my wife and children, and teaching, and getting his perspective on things. He was a largely quiet man, but he lived by example. I want to hear from him.