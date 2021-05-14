‘Wife of noble character’ thrives with entrepreneurial spirit

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate mothers and so many of the other women in our lives who do so much, often without recognition.
For most of us, last year’s Mother’s Day celebrations were strange at best. I wonder how many women ended up cooking their own Mother’s Day meals because so many restaurants had shuttered due to the pandemic. This year, the holiday was something resembling a return to normal for most of us. Restaurants reopened and gathering restrictions eased, giving us more options to celebrate the women in our lives. For many families, church has always been a significant piece of the holiday. And this year, unlike last, it was back on, and with it, the almost certainty of a few references to Proverbs 31 — the Bible’s ode to “The Virtuous Woman.”
We all have images in our minds of what a “virtuous woman” ought to be like. Some of these images are Biblical, but we have to admit that many are cultural. If we’re honest, it’s a whole lot easier to bend Scripture to fit our pre-existing cultural notions on any topic than it is to really dig in and allow the Bible to shape our thinking on it. There are few places in Scripture where this is more evident than Proverbs 31 and what it says and doesn’t say about womanhood.
In some circles, the mere mention of Proverbs 31 conjures up Donna Reid-style images of the mid-20th-century suburban nuclear family life. It starts by celebrating “a wife of noble character,” saying that a man lucky enough to find her has found a treasure “worth more than rubies.” At this point, many turn to cultural notions of womanhood, importing images of aprons, cookies and perfectly coiffed hairstyles into the text before they’ve even finished hearing what it has to say.
So what does Proverbs 31 have to say? What does the Bible tell us about womanhood? As a man, I recognize I’m treading on dangerous ground, but hang in there; no more Donna Reid or June Clever references from here on out.
Verse 13 says, “She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands,” and verse 15 adds, “She provides food for her family and portions for her female servants.”
This isn’t just cooking and laundry. She’s not preparing food for her family; she’s providing. Genesis regularly uses this same Hebrew word to describe God providing for Adam and Eve in the garden and giving the promised land to Abraham’s descendants.
And then there are the servants. There’s not space for a detailed discussion of servants in the Bible, but for now, let’s just think of them as employees. It’s not a one-to-one comparison, but it’s about as close as our culture can get to the biblical idea of servants. This woman is managing employees?
It doesn’t stop there. In verses 14 and 24, she’s buying and selling in the marketplace. Verse 16 says, “She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings, she plants a vineyard.” This particular portrait of biblical womanhood has her running a business, buying and selling real estate and managing her own money. Imagine the scandal of these words in an ancient culture that viewed women as property? Or perhaps, even in a modern one that hasn’t made as much progress as we’d like to think we’ve made over the years?
It goes on. Verse 27 says, “She watches over the affairs of her household.” Based on what we’ve already seen, it’s obvious this isn’t just talking about baking pies and dusting countertops. This woman is not just cooking and cleaning and sowing; she’s running a business. She’s overseeing an economic empire. The Proverbs 31 woman is her husband’s trusted life partner and business partner, and because of her shrewd business acumen and hard work, the two of them together “lack nothing of value.”
So, to all the strong, independent women out there who are more than capable of handling their business, happy belated Mother’s Day. You are the real Proverbs 31 women.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.