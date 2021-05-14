‘Wife of noble character’ thrives with entrepreneurial spirit

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate mothers and so many of the other women in our lives who do so much, often without recognition.

For most of us, last year’s Mother’s Day celebrations were strange at best. I wonder how many women ended up cooking their own Mother’s Day meals because so many restaurants had shuttered due to the pandemic. This year, the holiday was something resembling a return to normal for most of us. Restaurants reopened and gathering restrictions eased, giving us more options to celebrate the women in our lives. For many families, church has always been a significant piece of the holiday. And this year, unlike last, it was back on, and with it, the almost certainty of a few references to Proverbs 31 — the Bible’s ode to “The Virtuous Woman.”

We all have images in our minds of what a “virtuous woman” ought to be like. Some of these images are Biblical, but we have to admit that many are cultural. If we’re honest, it’s a whole lot easier to bend Scripture to fit our pre-existing cultural notions on any topic than it is to really dig in and allow the Bible to shape our thinking on it. There are few places in Scripture where this is more evident than Proverbs 31 and what it says and doesn’t say about womanhood.