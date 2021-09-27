Wiley Cash — another big success

Cash addresses this theme in all three earlier novels, perhaps more directly in “A Land More Kind Than Home.” In that book, another sheriff, Clem Barfield, at the other end of the state in Madison County, stretched the law to protect a vulnerable youth and an abused church congregation.

Winston was not a native of Brunswick and Barfield was not a native of Madison. Even after many years, each carries the burden of not sharing the same early experiences as his neighbors.

In short, they often feel like outsiders who must work extra hard to gain the trust of the citizens they serve.

In the new book, Cash strikes a chord with those of us who will always be strangers in the places we have chosen to live.

More importantly, he gives us another great book, one that is enjoyable to read as well as provocative.

Personal postscript:

My 1984 election campaign, like that for Barnes, was a critical one for me. I was a candidate for the U.S. Congress. After first count I was declared the winner. The World Almanac declared me winner. But the celebration was short-lived, as recounts showed my opponent won by a little more than 300 votes. Thirty-five years later I can view my loss as a great blessing. But I didn’t see it that way at the time. In any event, my campaign, to the extent it paralleled that of Barnes, made my reading about his experience even more vivid.

