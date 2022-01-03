Will 2022 be a boom, bust or in-between?

Yet if the geographic availability of high-speed internet significantly expands in 2022, less-populated regions could also share in faster growth. This is already happening in Greenville and Hickory. With internet availability — now considered a necessity in the modern economy — even smaller communities could share in business and population expansion.

While this economic outlook for North Carolina is positive, it is important to realize the state’s future is still subject to forces beyond its control. One obvious force that fits this category is the COVID-19 virus and its variants, which have dominated the world during the past two years.

Medical experts say variants may continue to emerge, as the Omicron variant did at the end of 2021. While such variants may cause some curtailments of public events and increased efforts for more vaccinations, I don’t expect them to result in the business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders of Spring 2020. Instead, I foresee us developing greater means and methods for coping with COVID, while at the same time allowing most of life to continue. But, of course, this optimistic outlook will be proven wrong if a deadlier and more unpredictable variant emerges.