Will there be a permanent labor shortage?

Five years ago, two British economists created big headlines by estimating that almost half of occupations were susceptible to having machines replace people in performing work tasks. At the time of the British study, the worry was about lost jobs and what the displaced workers would do. Ironically, with the prospect of fewer future workers, labor-saving technology may be exactly what is needed.

There are also policies that can be used to increase the labor force participation of existing adults. Reducing the taxation of Social Security benefits for those still working but younger than the full retirement age could encourage more work from older adults. Encouraging the expansion of additional child care facilities could make it easier for parents who want to increase their work hours. A renewed focus on training incarcerated individuals in needed skills is a “win-win” for them and society.

For individuals — especially younger individuals — who find formal education uninteresting and are distracted by video games and drugs, wider educational opportunities might be explored. Exposure to occupations in the trades — tasks that are more physically oriented rather than cognitively focused — as well as to skills that can be acquired with short-term training, might give many youths a productive and compelling future.