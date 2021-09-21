Will vaccination rule survive in court

The White House says a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that President Joe Biden plans to impose on private employers, which "will impact over 80 million workers," is all about "Vaccinating the Unvaccinated." But officially, that mandate is aimed at protecting workplace safety, and the difference between those two descriptions could make it vulnerable to the flood of litigation it will provoke.

A month after he was elected, Biden called vaccination against COVID-19 a "patriotic duty," but said, "I don't think it should be mandatory." On July 23, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that position, saying it's "not the role of the federal government" to require vaccination.

A week later, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, insisted "there will be no federal (vaccination) mandate." Last month, Anthony Fauci, Biden's top medical adviser, agreed that "you're not going to get mandates centrally from the federal government."