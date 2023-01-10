Witnessing a power deeper than ourselves

American philosopher Will Durant was asked to compose an essay corresponding with the publication of Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms painting of “Freedom of Worship” to be included in the Saturday Evening Post in February of 1943. The essay is a masterful explanation of one of Franklin Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms. These were each articulated later by Rockwell and an essayist for the American people during the Second World War. Rockwell was moved to paint an image of each freedom, and the Saturday Evening Post published an essay with each image. The essays and images were designed to explain to the country about why the United States was fighting the war.

Durant captures one of the greatest things about our country which is simply the freedom to worship “each according to the dictates of our own conscience.” Rockwell’s painting shows people of various faiths praying and worshipping together. Durant writes, “For men came across the sea not merely to find new soil for their plows, but to win freedom for their souls, to think and speak and worship as they would. This is the freedom men value most of all.”

Many Americans were both reminded and inspired by this freedom in the seconds after the collapse of Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin last Monday night during the first half of the Bill’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The images of Hamlin’s teammates kneeling and praying together fast became an iconic sports image. As their teammate had care administered to him, they prayed together with their arms around one another. There was the solitary of belief in the moment. All across America, too, people prayed for Hamlin and continued to do so. The next day, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky prayed on live television. Prayers and faith became more open and accepted within a matter of hours.

In the wake of recent school shootings and mass violence, the notions of thoughts and prayers became criticized more and more. As individuals became frustrated over the lack of actions on gun control policies and angry about increasing violence, their responses to people urging and sending out their “thoughts and prayers” were full of vitriol. Yet, in seconds during a professional football game, the value of prayer once again seemed not only just important, but also impactful and purposeful. Seeing others pray for a timely situation confirmed how prayer can be effective in helping a suffering humanity. We may also have been reminded how unimportant sports are when another human being’s life is on the line, and perhaps it will help some to remember sports are not a “god” in itself – that athletics are not always about money and victories, but about healthy competition and the value of each individual’s self-worth.

Hamlin’s collapse and the continuing coverage of his recovery has become a deeply human moment with a powerful spiritual component. The sports world turned to God in a matter of seconds – proving the Biblical scriptures in places like chapter 5 of 1 John and First Peter chapter 5. Pictures of people praying for Hamlin should remind all of us that God hears us and he cares for us. That faith is not a matter of degree, but a simple matter of trust, and that it can be a witness for all of us, believer and non-believer alike.

It is humbling to come to the realization that a deeper power in the universe hears our prayers and notices our concerns. Men and women do not pray because the action appears “cool” or fashionable in society. They pray to acknowledge a divine help. Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest on a football field touched on the need for such help, and also our need as human beings to acknowledge and recognize the faiths in other people – Christian and non-Christian – each according to our own conscience. The fact the government of this country makes no establishment of one religion over another is a timeless right even when individuals disagree on the tenets of one another’s beliefs. If you have ever heard anyone pray in a different language or pray based on the beliefs of their faith, one comes to appreciate the great decisions the founders made in regards to establishing no one religion over another.

In his essay, Durant writes about a little white church evident on his daily walks and how powerful and inspiring it is, “These men coming out of their chapel – what is the finest thing about them? Mutely these worshippers understand that faith takes many forms, and that men name with diverse words that hope that in their hearts is one.”

Prayer is certainly about hope, and can be accomplished individually and communally as we saw last Monday night. The moment reminded us that prayer is good, and that it works, and a God of great comfort watches over many things.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.